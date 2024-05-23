One test, two options: How empowering patients can make cervical cancer screening more equitable

More than 70% of cervical cancer cases in Australia occur in people who have never been screened or are overdue, making under-screening a major risk factor.

Did you know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, people with cervix and people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds are among the groups that are under-screened and at higher risk of cancer?

In an effort to address the disparity, a national Australian Government-funded campaign will be launched in September for these audiences to promote self-collection options. This campaign may increase patient demand. are you ready?

Self-collection has similar sensitivity for in situ detection of HPV and CIN2+/adenocarcinoma as clinician-collected samples and helps overcome barriers to screening (e.g., privacy/modesty concerns, fear of discomfort or pain, past trauma, etc.). Thus, self-collection can help engage people who would not otherwise participate in screening, but only if they are offered the choice to do so.

As health care providers, we play an important role in eliminating cervical cancer by giving our patients the choice between two testing options. Self-sampling can be offered to all patients for routine (asymptomatic) cervical screening.

To prepare for upcoming patient campaigns, the Australian Government has funded the Australian Cervical Cancer Prevention Centre to raise awareness and educate healthcare providers about self-sampling. Visit the ACPCC for the latest information. Website to find Webinars,podcast,provider resourceand other CPD opportunities are available. The ACPCC has how-to guides for patients in 20 languages. Finally, contact your lab to ensure they have the appropriate swabs and self-collection instructions.