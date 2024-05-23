Health
Survey highlights hygiene issues around smart device use in the kitchen
A study from Ireland highlights the potential risks associated with using smart devices in the kitchen while cooking.
This study investigated hygiene habits when using smartphones and tablets in the home kitchen.
One in three participants did not wash their hands after touching raw chicken or before touching a smart device. Also, three-quarters did not wash their hands after handling raw eggs or before handling smart devices.
The study was conducted by Queen's University Belfast, and 51 participants were observed using smart devices to prepare meals that included raw poultry and raw eggs.
What I learned from cooking activities
Participants were asked to prepare a meal of chicken john and a side salad using a recipe provided by researchers on a tablet. Recipes were available in video or written form. Only one-fifth of the participants cleaned their tablets during the activity, and a dirty cloth or sleeve was always used.
Participants had their hands and personal devices wiped to analyze for bacteria. During a 30-minute cooking activity, they touched their smart devices almost six times on average. After cooking, approximately 6% of pre-cleaned equipment was contaminated with bacteria that could cause food poisoning.
Through observation, participants Food safety behaviors have fluctuatedHygiene practices were often poor during food preparation. The frequency of touching the tablet during food preparation ranged from 1 to 10 times while cooking.
Antibacterial wipes containing alcohol can help reduce contamination on the surfaces of smart devices.
Microbial analysis found that Salmonella and E. coli can survive on tablet screens for more than 24 hours at room temperature, indicating that such devices can contribute to cross-contamination.
Trish Twohig, director of food safety at SafeFood, said: “From looking up recipes to watching cooking tutorials and posting on social media, smart devices such as smartphones and tablets have become essential tools for food preparation. Given their widespread use in the kitchen, people should be aware of the potential food safety risks they pose.”
Focus groups and survey results
People were generally able to identify good and bad safety habits, but they noted that external factors such as lack of time or the presence of children could influence their behavior.
A survey of 520 Irish adults was also conducted to understand their awareness, attitudes and consciousness towards food safety when cooking and using smart devices simultaneously.
Younger participants and women were more likely to use devices while cooking or preparing food. The risk of cross-contamination and foodborne illness from devices in the household was perceived to be low.
Dr Mairead McCann, Technical Director Safefood says: “This new study helps remind home cooks of the potential risks associated with smart devices in the kitchen and the importance of food safety at home. Regular and proper hand washing, smart Following good practices such as cleaning and disinfecting your devices will help reduce cross-contamination when preparing and using them.
Tips from Safefood, an organization that promotes food safety and nutrition in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, include washing your hands and cleaning your work surface when using a mobile phone or tablet in the kitchen. Includes disinfecting smart devices.
Wash your hands thoroughly with warm water and soap before and between handling food or smart devices, then dry them with a clean hand towel. Always wash kitchen countertops with hot, soapy water before and after cooking. Cleaning as you cook helps reduce cross-contamination.
Before you begin cooking, sanitize your smart device to reduce potential cross-contamination. If you have handled raw ingredients like meat, poultry, or eggs, sanitize your device after cooking. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions.
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, go to click here. )
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2024/05/survey-highlights-hygiene-issues-with-smart-device-use-in-kitchens/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brampton hockey coach charged in sexual exploitation investigation
- JLo's plunging ruffled dress with nothing underneath is fire
- Rise to the great challenges before you, Ambassador Nicholas Burns urges the HKS Class of 2024
- Survey highlights hygiene issues around smart device use in the kitchen
- Imran Khan says he refused more money than he accepted and was always disengaged like uncle Aamir Khan: Khandaani bimaari hai | Bollywood News
- Creativity and Innovation Day | Virginia Tech News
- Webcast: Are the floodgates open for UK corporate prosecutions?
- Should schools ban phones?
- ISAAC THOMFOORDE ADVANCES TO SECTION 8A TENNIS SINGLES SEMIS
- Bella Hadid wore a silver ballgown in Cannes
- The City of Vancouver offers a new 69-space child care facility in South Vancouver
- Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump