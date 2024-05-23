Survey highlights hygiene issues around smart device use in the kitchen

A study from Ireland highlights the potential risks associated with using smart devices in the kitchen while cooking.

This study investigated hygiene habits when using smartphones and tablets in the home kitchen.

One in three participants did not wash their hands after touching raw chicken or before touching a smart device. Also, three-quarters did not wash their hands after handling raw eggs or before handling smart devices.

The study was conducted by Queen's University Belfast, and 51 participants were observed using smart devices to prepare meals that included raw poultry and raw eggs.

What I learned from cooking activities

Participants were asked to prepare a meal of chicken john and a side salad using a recipe provided by researchers on a tablet. Recipes were available in video or written form. Only one-fifth of the participants cleaned their tablets during the activity, and a dirty cloth or sleeve was always used.

Participants had their hands and personal devices wiped to analyze for bacteria. During a 30-minute cooking activity, they touched their smart devices almost six times on average. After cooking, approximately 6% of pre-cleaned equipment was contaminated with bacteria that could cause food poisoning.

Through observation, participants Food safety behaviors have fluctuatedHygiene practices were often poor during food preparation. The frequency of touching the tablet during food preparation ranged from 1 to 10 times while cooking.

Antibacterial wipes containing alcohol can help reduce contamination on the surfaces of smart devices.

Microbial analysis found that Salmonella and E. coli can survive on tablet screens for more than 24 hours at room temperature, indicating that such devices can contribute to cross-contamination.

Trish Twohig, director of food safety at SafeFood, said: “From looking up recipes to watching cooking tutorials and posting on social media, smart devices such as smartphones and tablets have become essential tools for food preparation. Given their widespread use in the kitchen, people should be aware of the potential food safety risks they pose.”

Focus groups and survey results

People were generally able to identify good and bad safety habits, but they noted that external factors such as lack of time or the presence of children could influence their behavior.

A survey of 520 Irish adults was also conducted to understand their awareness, attitudes and consciousness towards food safety when cooking and using smart devices simultaneously.

Younger participants and women were more likely to use devices while cooking or preparing food. The risk of cross-contamination and foodborne illness from devices in the household was perceived to be low.

Dr Mairead McCann, Technical Director Safefood says: “This new study helps remind home cooks of the potential risks associated with smart devices in the kitchen and the importance of food safety at home. Regular and proper hand washing, smart Following good practices such as cleaning and disinfecting your devices will help reduce cross-contamination when preparing and using them.

Tips from Safefood, an organization that promotes food safety and nutrition in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, include washing your hands and cleaning your work surface when using a mobile phone or tablet in the kitchen. Includes disinfecting smart devices.

Wash your hands thoroughly with warm water and soap before and between handling food or smart devices, then dry them with a clean hand towel. Always wash kitchen countertops with hot, soapy water before and after cooking. Cleaning as you cook helps reduce cross-contamination.

Before you begin cooking, sanitize your smart device to reduce potential cross-contamination. If you have handled raw ingredients like meat, poultry, or eggs, sanitize your device after cooking. Always follow the manufacturer's instructions.

