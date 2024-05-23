Polarization-sensitive OCT reveals characteristics of scleral collagen fibers in highly myopic eyes











Important points: Eyes without DSM had low density radial fibers in the inner layer and high density vertical fibers in the outer layer.

With DSM, the fibers in the intraocular layer aggregated and thickened. Using polarization-sensitive OCT to identify scleral fiber patterns in highly myopic eyes may help develop targeted therapies for scleral abnormalities and reduce damage to surrounding neural tissue, according to a study. “Polarization-sensitive OCT (PS-OCT) is an enhanced OCT that uses the polarization of light as an image contrast mechanism in addition to the contrast mechanism of traditional OCT.” Kyoko Ohno-Matsui, MD, PhD, Professor and chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Tokyo Medical and Dental University and his colleagues write: JAMA Ophthalmology. “While the typical resolution of PS-OCT images does not allow the detection of individual collagen layers within the sclera, the polarization properties of the sclera have been studied at scales of tens of micrometers in both animal and human studies. It has been.”





According to the researchers, understanding scleral fiber patterns could aid in the development of treatments that target abnormalities earlier and reduce damage to surrounding tissue. Image: Adobe Stock



To determine the orientation and density of scleral collagen fibers using PS-OCT, the researchers evaluated 89 highly myopic eyes of 72 patients (mean age 61.5 years, 70.8% female). Of these, 52 did not have dome maculopathy (DSM). Of the 52 eyes without DSM, 13 eyes with simple high myopia had the inner sclera visible, mainly with radically oriented fibers visible on axial images, whereas the full thickness of the sclera was visible in 39 eyes with pathological myopia. In 6 of the 13 eyes with simple high myopia, the birefringence images of the inner sclera showed a mixture of low and high birefringence in the horizontal and vertical scans, with 5 of these eyes showing low birefringence in both directions. The remaining 2 eyes showed a mixed pattern. Of the 10 eyes with bidirectional DSM, 3 eyes showed a predominantly low-birefringence fiber collection, 4 had a mixed collection of high- and low-birefringence fibers, and 2 had a high-birefringence fiber collection. Fiber aggregation was observed, with one eye having birefringent fibers mixed in the horizontal direction and low birefringence fibers mixed in the vertical direction. All 10 eyes had thickening and protrusion of horizontal and oblique fibers, and 7 eyes had confluence of horizontal and oblique fibers. Imaging studies showed that 9 eyes had vertical fibers with high birefringence in the sclera above and below the DSM. Of the 27 eyes with horizontal DSM, 19 eyes had predominantly low-birefringence fiber collections and 8 eyes had mixed collections of high- and low-birefringence fibers. The researchers found high birefringence in the sclera around the macula in all 27 eyes with horizontal DSM, with 22 eyes showing vertical fibers and the remaining 5 eyes having vertical and oblique fibers. It was reported that fibers were mixed. “In this case series, highly myopic eyes with DSM were characterized by thickened and aggregated low-density collagen fibers in the inner layer of the sclera, whereas the outer sclera was not thickened and was compressed,” Ohno, Matsui and colleagues wrote. “These findings may contribute new information on the pathogenesis of DSM and other scleral lesions, such as staphyloma margins.”

