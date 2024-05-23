Second worker infected at U.S. dairy farm





Avian influenza is spreading among birds and cattle in the United States, with a second case of human infection confirmed. Officials said the patient worked on a dairy farm in Michigan and had regular contact with livestock infected with the H5N1 virus. The first case was found in a farm worker in Texas less than two months ago. Both patients had only mild symptoms and recovered. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the risk to the general public remains low.

Like the Texas case, the Michigan patient had only eye symptoms, the CDC said, adding that conjunctivitis is a common symptom in humans infected with the avian influenza virus. The infection was confirmed by samples taken from the human's eyes, while specimens taken from the respiratory tract tested negative. This is “in some ways reassuring” and suggests the virus is less likely to spread through the respiratory tract, CDC officials said at a briefing Wednesday.

Despite its name, the virus is not limited to birds and has been detected in cattle in several states in recent months. Avian influenza is often fatal in poultry but is less deadly in cattle. The virus does not normally spread between humans, but rare cases of human infection have occurred around the world. The Texas incident occurred in early spring as the virus was spreading in the United States. Prior to that, the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza in the United States occurred in Colorado in 2022. Michigan officials are urging farm workers who have come into contact with infected animals to report even mild symptoms. The CDC said more human cases are likely because the H5N1 virus is currently present at “high levels” in raw milk and circulating among cows. He added that the risk to the general public remains low as long as “sporadic” infections continue without human-to-human transmission. The CDC said the risk of infection is higher for people who have had prolonged contact with infected birds or animals or the environments in which they lived. Recommendations include limiting exposure to sick or dead animals and their feces, bedding, unpasteurized milk, or anything the animals have touched or been in close proximity to. The agency is Separate guidance For groups including poultry and livestock farmers, including personal protective equipment (PPE).

