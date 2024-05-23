HPV vaccine could have major benefits for men, study shows





By Eleanor Reyes Researchers find vaccine against common virus reduces risk of head and neck cancer in men A vaccine widely known to protect women against cervical cancer may also have significant health benefits for men, a new study has found. Vaccination against the human papillomavirus is associated with lower rates of head and neck cancer in men and a lower risk of cervical cancer in women, according to a new study to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, which begins next week in Chicago. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 42 million people in the U.S. are infected with a type of HPV known to cause disease. This infection can cause several types of cancer, including cancer of the back of the throat called oropharyngeal cancer. The new study, which included nearly 5.5 million patients between the ages of 9 and 39, found that HPV vaccination is associated with a lower incidence of HPV-related cancers in both men and women. Previous studies have shown that the HPV vaccine can reduce the risk of cervical cancer, but less is known about its potential effects on other cancer risks. “This is very important information that continues to demonstrate why we need to vaccinate our boys and girls against HPV,” Dr. Lynn Schuchter, president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, said at a news conference Thursday. The CDC recommends that children ages 11 to 12 receive two doses of the HPV vaccine, given six to 12 months apart. The agency says the vaccine can be administered starting at age 9. Teens through age 26 should also get vaccinated if they haven't been fully vaccinated previously, according to the CDC. However, according to the CDC, as of 2022, only about 39% of children ages 9 to 17 had received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine, and girls are more likely to be vaccinated than boys. “Identifying effective interventions to increase HPV vaccination rates is critical to reducing the excess cancer burden in the United States,” Jefferson Declaw, a researcher at Thomas Jefferson University and lead author of the new study, said in a statement. Merck's (MRK) Gardasil HPV vaccine was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2006 for females ages 9 to 26. The vaccine was subsequently approved for boys and young men, and then for men and women ages 27 to 45. HPV vaccination is known to reduce rates of oral HPV infection, but “this study shows that vaccination reduces the risk of HPV-related oropharyngeal-head and neck cancer, particularly in boys and men. HPV vaccination is cancer prevention,” Glenn Hanna, director of the Center for Cancer Treatment Innovation at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said in a statement. – Eleanor Rice This content was produced by MarketWatch, an operation of Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. (End) Dow Jones Newswires 05-23-24 1702ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

