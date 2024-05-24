Mosquito outbreak in New York: How to reduce pests where you live





and Mosquitoes are already out and aboutThere are some simple things you can do to protect yourself from disease-causing and pesky pests. Why are mosquitoes so bad right now? Warmer winters and climate change are contributing to the expansion of mosquito habitats. These same factors, such as increased winter rainfall and heavier rainfall in general, can also create favorable conditions for mosquito breeding. Culex pipiens, the common house mosquito, is the most common species in New York and can spread diseases such as West Nile virus. This mosquito breeds in small puddles of stagnant water but never travels more than 300 feet from its breeding sites. “If we can control the environment near our homes and backyards and make sure it's not a good habitat for pests, it's much less likely that pests will be nearby,” said Caitlin Stack Whitney, assistant professor and director of RIT's Stack/Whitney Cooperative Research Center for Entomology, Environment and Technology. How to reduce mosquitoes where you live Because mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water and their larvae live in water, Whitney said one of the most important ways to repel mosquitoes is to eliminate anything that can collect water. Stack Whitney said using pool covers and installing steeply sloping birdbaths and ponds can help prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in those water sources. It's also worth checking your rainwater tanks for eggs and cleaning your gutters to reduce potential mosquito breeding sites. more:Does a warmer winter mean we'll start seeing mosquitoes earlier in New York? more:Rochester recorded its warmest winter on record, with little snowfall. The Centers for Disease Control recommends emptying, scrubbing, or discarding objects that collect water, like buckets, tires, trash cans, etc. Dumping standing water allows any existing eggs or larvae to dry out and die, according to Cornell University's New York State Integrated Pest Management Program. The agency also recommends spraying insecticides in outdoor areas where mosquitoes rest, such as under patio furniture or garages. While you can control mosquitoes inside your home with indoor insecticides or sprays, the best way to prevent mosquitoes from entering is to install or repair screens on your windows and doors. — Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle, but his least favorite thing about summer is getting bitten by mosquitoes. Know something about Rochester's weather? Let us know at [email protected].

