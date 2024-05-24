Backyard chickens blamed for Salmonella outbreak in 29 states





Although they may look cute, please do not hug your chickens.

WASHINGTON — As the CDC investigates a multistate Salmonella outbreak, public health officials are reminding people who keep backyard chickens or ducks to take important health safety precautions around their flocks. At least 109 people in 29 states have been infected since late February. 33 people have been hospitalized. According to the CDC, data shows that contact with backyard poultry is making people sick. The states with the most cases are Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma. Even if they appear healthy and clean, backyard poultry such as chickens and ducks can carry Salmonella, which can spread easily in areas where the animals live and roam. If you keep chickens or ducks in your backyard, there are ways to keep them healthy. Wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching backyard poultry or their eggs, or anything in areas where poultry live and move around.

If soap and water are not readily available, consider keeping hand sanitizer in the chicken coop.

Do not snuggle or kiss your backyard poultry.

Do not eat or drink around backyard poultry.

Do not allow children under the age of 5 to handle chicks, ducklings, or other backyard poultry. Young children are more likely to become infected with Salmonella.

Keep livestock, food, other supplies, shoes to wear in the chicken coop, etc. outside the home. Keep supplies outside the home and clean.

Collect eggs frequently.

Discard any cracked eggs, as bacteria can easily get in through the cracked shell.

Clean the eggs with a brush, cloth, or fine sandpaper. Do not wash them; cold water can draw bacteria into the eggs.

Store eggs in the refrigerator to keep them fresh.

Boil the eggs until both the whites and yolks are set. Symptoms of Salmonella Contact your healthcare provider if you have any of the following serious symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever of 102°F or higher

Diarrhea that continues for more than 3 days and does not improve

Blood in stool

Vomiting is so severe that you cannot swallow liquids

Symptoms of dehydration such as infrequent urination, dry mouth and throat, and dizziness when standing up

