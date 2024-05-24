Mother and daughter who suffered strokes work to raise awareness





May is Stroke Awareness Month. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. One of the people working to raise awareness about stroke is Hilary Hoxworth and her mother, Suzanne. In June 2016, at age 23 and just before entering law school, Hillary's life changed dramatically when she suffered a stroke. “Everything was going great and then it just fell apart a little bit,” Hillary said. NBC4 anchor Jerrod Smalley. Hillary's story is a reminder that strokes can happen unexpectedly, regardless of age or circumstances. Her stroke was caused by a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a congenital heart defect that is common in young people. Despite the difficulties, Hilary persevered through years of physical and speech therapy. Throughout her recovery, she was supported by her mother, Suzanne. But two years ago, the tables were turned when Suzanne suffered a stroke of her own. Unlike Hillary's PFO-induced stroke, Suzanne's stroke was not attributable to a specific heart disease, highlighting the complex nature of stroke risk factors, including genetic predisposition. “Some people may be predisposed to high blood pressure, some people may be predisposed to high cholesterol, so there may be a genetic component,” he said. BJ Hicks, MD, OhioHealth Vascular Neurologist and Vice President Neuroscience“It doesn't matter how you look, what you do or how you feel. A stroke can happen to anyone.” Hilary echoed those sentiments, recalling the moment she noticed her mother's symptoms and urged her to seek medical help immediately. “She called me and said, 'I'm feeling sick and my arm is numb' and I said, 'You're having a stroke, please go to hospital,'” Hilary said. Within four minutes, Suzanne said she lost most of the function of the left side of her body. “Do it quicklyWhen it comes to signs and symptoms of a stroke, the acronym stands for “balance problems,” “vision changes,” “facial droop,” “arm weakness,” “speech problems,” and “time to call 911.” Both Hilary and Suzanne are now stroke prevention advocates, using their first-hand experiences to educate others and raise awareness. “Because I can speak, I will speak, and in doing so I can make amends to those who cannot,” Hillary said. To learn more about stroke care at OhioHealth, click here. here.

