Study: Tracking your daily steps is key to moving more for better heart health





Regular physical activity has a range of health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, and a new study finds that the most active women, as measured by moderate-to-vigorous exercise and daily step counts, had a similar reduced risk of premature death and associated heart disease. JAMA Internal Medicine. In the study, more than 14,000 women aged 62 and older wore waist-worn physical activity trackers for one week and were followed for up to nine years. During this time, 9% of the women died. About 4% experienced a heart attack, stroke, or died from cardiovascular disease. The women who participated most often were Physical activityWomen who walked briskly for 30 minutes most days of the week (considered moderate to vigorous activity) and walked about 7,000 steps daily had similar health benefits, including a roughly one-third lower associated risk of premature death and developing cardiovascular disease compared with the least active women. The authors note that quantifying physical activity in terms of daily steps, rather than focusing solely on minutes, provides an alternative option for measuring physical activity for women aged 62 and older and may help more people become physically active. Women's Health Initiative The follow-up study was supported by the NHLBI and the National Cancer Institute.

