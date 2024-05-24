Breast cancer survivor successfully conceives after treatment





Breast Cancer: © SciePro – stock.adobe.com The study, presented at the press conference, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Successful pregnancy rates after treatment have been shown to be high: 73% of women with stage I to III breast cancer who tried to conceive were able to conceive and give birth to a live baby. However, the studies also suggest that certain factors may affect pregnancy success. “Current research that helps us understand the impact of breast cancer treatment on pregnancy and lifetime live birth rates is fairly limited,” study author Kimia Sorouli, M.D., said in announcing the data. “This is the first prospective study with more than 10 years of follow-up to report on fertility outcomes in young breast cancer survivors who have attempted pregnancy.” Solowri is a member of the Breast Cancer Program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. “Many young women diagnosed with breast cancer are concerned about their future fertility,” Solowri says, “but many cancer treatments can impair an individual's fertility and ability to continue a pregnancy.” The study researchers analyzed data from a prospective study of breast cancer in young women: 1,213 patients under age 40 who were diagnosed with stage 0 to stage 3 breast cancer between 2006 and 2016. Of note, patients with metastatic disease or those who had had their uterus or ovaries removed were not included in the study. Of these participants, 197 reported trying to conceive during an average follow-up period of 11 years. In this group, 73% reported at least one pregnancy, and 90% of these patients reported a live birth from at least one pregnancy. According to the data, the average time from diagnosis to first pregnancy was 48 months, and among the 197 women who reported pregnancy, the average age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis was 32 years. Of the 197 patients who tried to conceive after diagnosis, approximately half (51%) reported being financially able, and 72% reported not having had a live birth prior to diagnosis. Twenty-eight percent of patients underwent fertility preservation (embryo and/or egg freezing). Additionally, 15% of patients had a history of infertility prior to their breast cancer diagnosis. Regarding medical and treatment history of those who became pregnant, the majority (76%) had ER- and/or PR-positive disease, followed by HER2-positive disease (25%) and triple-negative breast cancer (17%). Sixty-eight percent of patients received chemotherapy, 57% received endocrine therapy, 58% received radiation therapy, 38% underwent partial mastectomy (surgical removal of part of the breast tissue to remove the cancer), 22% underwent unilateral mastectomy (surgical removal of one breast), and 41% underwent bilateral mastectomy (surgical removal of both breasts). Pregnancy-related factors The data showed that factors that increase the chances of conceiving include being younger at the time of diagnosis, being financially well off (defined as having enough money left over to “buy something special” after paying bills), and having fertility-sparing surgery. “Having fertility-sparing surgery at diagnosis, before undergoing cancer treatment, was a predictor of live birth, but other patient cancer and treatment factors collected were not associated with either outcome,” Solowri said. The researchers also found that some factors don't seem to affect the chances of getting pregnant or having a baby, including: History of infertility

Previous births

Characteristics of Breast Cancer

Type of treatment received

BRCA germline mutation status

Race or ethnicity “This suggests that in contemporary cohorts where fertility is more conscious, access to fertility preservation therapies may help mitigate some of the damage caused by chemotherapy and other agents,” Solowri said. “Importantly, it highlights the need for improved access to fertility preservation services for newly diagnosed women with breast cancer who are interested in future pregnancies.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.targetedonc.com/view/breast-cancer-survivors-find-success-with-pregnancy-after-treatment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos