Health
Scientists learn how to control muscles with light
For people with paralysis or amputation, neuroprosthetic systems that artificially stimulate muscle contractions with electrical currents can help restore function in limbs. But despite years of research, this type of prosthesis is not widely used because it leads to rapid muscle fatigue and poor control.
Researchers at MIT have developed a new approach that they hope will one day provide better muscle control while reducing fatigue. Instead of using electricity to stimulate muscles, they use light. In studies on mice, the researchers showed that this optogenetic technique dramatically reduced fatigue and allowed for more precise muscle control.
“We've found that by using light through optogenetics, we can control muscles in a more natural way. In terms of clinical applications, this type of interface could have very broad applications,” said Hugh Herr, MIT Professor of Media Arts and Sciences, co-director of the K. Lisa Yang Bionics Center, and associate member of MIT's McGovern Brain Institute.
Optogenetics is a method of genetically engineering cells to express light-sensitive proteins, allowing researchers to control the cells' activity by exposing them to light. This approach is not currently feasible in humans, but Her, MIT graduate student Guillermo Herrera Arcos, and their colleagues at the K. Lisa Yang Bionics Center are currently working on ways to safely and effectively deliver the light-sensitive proteins to human tissue.
Har was the senior author of the study. Science RoboticsHerrera Arcos is the lead author of the paper.
Optogenetic control
For decades, researchers have been investigating how to control muscles in the body using functional electrical stimulation (FES), which involves implanting electrodes that stimulate nerve fibers to cause muscles to contract. However, this stimulation tends to activate the entire muscle at once, which is not how the human body naturally controls muscle contractions.
“Humans have incredible control over the natural recruitment of muscles. As the signal strength increases, small motor units are recruited, then medium-sized motor units, then large motor units,” Herr says. “With FES, when you artificially apply electricity to a muscle, the largest units are recruited first. So as the signal increases, at first you don't have much force, but then all of a sudden you get too much force.”
This high force not only makes fine muscle control difficult, but it also quickly wears down your muscles within five to ten minutes.
The MIT team wanted to see if they could replace the entire interface with something else: instead of electrodes, they decided to try using optogenetic optical molecular machines to control muscle contractions.
The researchers used mice as an animal model to compare the muscle forces they could generate using a traditional FES approach with those they could generate using an optogenetics method. In their optogenetics study, they used mice genetically engineered to express a light-sensitive protein called channelrhodopsin 2. The researchers implanted a small light source near the tibial nerve, which controls the muscles in the lower legs.
The researchers measured muscle strength while gradually increasing the amount of light stimulation and found that, unlike FES stimulation, optogenetic control produced a steady and gradual increase in muscle contraction.
“By varying the light stimulation we deliver to the nerves, we can control muscle force in an almost linear, proportional manner, similar to how signals from the brain control muscles. This makes it easier to control muscles compared to electrical stimulation,” Herrera Arcos says.
Fatigue resistance
The researchers used the data from these experiments to create a mathematical model of optogenetic muscle control, which relates the amount of light input into the system to the muscle's output (the amount of force produced).
This mathematical model allowed the researchers to design a closed-loop controller. In this type of system, the controller sends a stimulation signal, the muscle contracts, and then a sensor detects the force the muscle is exerting. This information is sent back to the controller, which calculates whether and how much the light stimulation needs to be adjusted to reach the desired force.
Using this type of control, the researchers found that muscles could be stimulated for over an hour before becoming fatigued, whereas using FES stimulation the muscles became fatigued after just 15 minutes.
One hurdle researchers are trying to overcome now is how to safely deliver light-sensitive proteins to human tissue: A few years ago, Herr's lab reported that in rats, these proteins could trigger an immune response that inactivated the proteins, leading to muscle atrophy and cell death.
“A major goal of the K. Lisa Yang Bionics Center is to solve this problem,” Herr said. “A multipronged effort is underway to design new light-sensitive proteins and develop strategies to deliver them without eliciting an immune response.”
As a further step toward human patients, Herr's lab is also working on new sensors that can measure muscle strength and length, as well as new ways to implant the light source. If successful, the researchers hope that the strategy could also benefit people who have suffered strokes, amputations, or spinal cord injuries, or who have impaired limb control.
“This could lead to a minimally invasive strategy that could be game-changing in terms of clinical care for people suffering from limb diseases,” Herr said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/05/240522225156.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New role for Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar
- Taiwan's first Grand Challenge leads startups to VivaTech 2024
- Scientists learn how to control muscles with light
- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reportedly felt in New Jersey's Staten Island
- Jokowi distributes basic food items in Yogyakarta during PDI-P national working meeting in Jakarta
- Top ten Hollywood and Bollywood films, series to watch this weekend
- Life during and after exercise
- A 'Choosy' Shopper Wore This 'Soft' $20 T-Shirt Dress to Stay Comfortable on Vacation
- Stick cheese on pizza and eat stones, says new Google AI feature, social media flooded with errors | Science and Technology News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut in Mandi; actress greets him with a rose – See photos |
- Tory row erupts as Rishi Sunak INSISTS Boris Johnson ally David Frost NOT banned from running as Tory MP
- Paul McCartney says Bruce Springsteen never worked a day in his life | Entertainment