



Earlier this week, three children with measles from HCMC in Minneapolis were treated at a downtown hospital, potentially exposing patients and visitors to the disease. The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday issued a warning to patients and visitors in Ho Chi Minh City to check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms if they received treatment between 11 pm Tuesday and 6 am Wednesday. The state health department said the children were infected while visiting Europe, where measles is common, but did not attend local schools or child care facilities where they could have infected others. It is unclear how many people may be infected in the hospital, but doctors are vigilant to the possibility of the infection spreading, and will be watching for measles symptoms and asking affected patients if they have recently been treated in Ho Chi Minh City. Symptoms usually appear within seven to 21 days of infection. Those at risk can consider treatment with immunoglobulin therapy, which boosts immunity. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases on earth, initially causing cold and fever symptoms followed by a characteristic rash that often spreads from the head to other parts of the body. The virus is easily transmitted through the air, Well documented In 1991, a measles outbreak occurred during a Special Olympics event at the Minneapolis Metrodome, with the disease spreading from athletes on the field to fans in the upper stands. Minnesota is limiting the spread of the virus. Over 92% Although 10% of children are vaccinated against measles by age 2, there are still pockets of measles across the state. There have been nine reported cases of measles in Minnesota so far this year. In 2017, Outbreak In Minnesota, an outbreak began among unvaccinated Somali children in foster care, infecting 75 people. Measles incidence is highest in Asian countries such as India and Iraq, but high rates have also been noted in European countries such as Romania, Ukraine and Greece. International travellers are advised to check their status first and ensure they have received both doses of the measles vaccine. The vaccination status of the three infected children was unknown in a state alert to doctors on Friday. The alert said the children did not become infected during their travels, but only after returning to Minnesota, interacting with relatives and traveling to the hospital.

