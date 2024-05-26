Cyclone Remal hits Bangladesh coast, forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate | Weathernews





At least 800,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in low-lying coastal areas of Bangladesh after a powerful cyclone made landfall.

Cyclone Remal has hit low-lying coastal areas of Bangladesh, forcing authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, officials said. The storm began moving across the coast of Khepupara district in southern Bangladesh at around 8pm (1pm GMT), meteorologist Shamim Ahsan said at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday. The cyclone, named Lemal, was battering the coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kph (75 mph), he said. Authorities raised the danger level to the highest level of 10 and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Secretary General Kamrul Hasan said people had been ordered to evacuate “unsafe and vulnerable” homes. Government ministers and disaster management officials said at least 800,000 people had been evacuated from their homes along the coast and taken to cyclone evacuation centres. But as people fled, Bangladesh police said the ferry, carrying more than 50 passengers – twice its capacity – overflowed and sank near the port city of Mongla, in the storm's predicted path. “At least 13 people were injured and taken to hospital,” local police chief Mushfiqur Rahman Tushar told AFP. Bangladesh's Minister of State for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman told Reuters the country had set up more than 7,000 cyclone shelters and mobilised 78,000 volunteers. Cyclones have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in Bangladesh in recent decades, and last May Cyclone Mocha became the most powerful storm to hit Bangladesh since Cyclone Sidr in November 2007. Sidr killed more than 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars in damage. As a result of climate change, the number of superstorms hitting densely populated coastal areas has skyrocketed from one to three per year. The India Meteorological Department said the storm is expected to make landfall in India overnight. India has sent disaster relief forces to the eastern state of West Bengal and flights have been suspended in the major city of Kolkata. In India, more than 50,000 people have already been evacuated inland from the vast Sundarbans mangrove forests, where the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers flow into the sea, government ministers and disaster management officials said. “We want to ensure that not a single life is lost,” said Bankim Chandra Hazra, senior minister for the Indian state of West Bengal. Moderate rains have begun in parts of West Bengal and the government has cancelled leaves for employees working in essential services, local government officials said. The Indian Navy also said it had ships, aircraft, divers and medical supplies on standby to be deployed if needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/26/cyclone-remal-slams-into-bangladesh-coast-as-hundreds-of-thousands-evacuate

