To get the most health benefits from the keto diet, you should take a “break”, says US scientist Professor David Geese.

Gius conducted studies on mice on a ketogenic diet and found that they had significantly more senescent cells, or cells that undergo aging, in their organs compared with mice on a standard diet.

These findings suggest that the keto diet may accelerate organ ageing and increase the risk of diseases such as heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

But when the mice were put back on a normal diet, the number of senescent cells decreased.

The key, says Gius, is to take a “keto vacation.”

Zius is a prominent figure in cancer research and the genetics of aging and currently serves as associate director of translational cancer research and associate dean for research at South Texas College.

“I think what this study really shows is that, as with any medical or nutritional intervention, the question isn't whether it works or not,” he said. Sunday Morning.

“The question is: who does it work for, who doesn't it work for, and who might potentially not benefit? And I think that's the real story of our trial of the ketogenic diet and senescent cells in mice.”