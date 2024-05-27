Health
Family infected with parasites after eating Asiatic black bear kebabs
(CNN) — What was meant to be a celebratory event ended up with several family members being hospitalized after eating rare Asiatic black bear meat.
The celebration took place in the summer of 2022, according to a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly ReportExtended family members, who were not named in the report, traveled from across the country for the reunion in South Dakota.
One of the family members, a hunter, brought in meat from a black bear he hunted in northern Saskatchewan in May 2022. According to the hunter, the hunting outfitter recommended freezing the meat to kill parasites.
The meat had been frozen for 45 days before being thawed, and the family grilled it with vegetables and served it as kebabs.
Freezing kills parasites common in black bears, World Organization for Animal Health, Some species of parasites are tolerant to freezing.
Wild animals such as bears, wild boars, wolves and squirrels are prone to trichinosis (a serious disease caused by the parasitic roundworm Trichinella spiralis), yet they often appear perfectly healthy. When butchering their meat, it can be difficult to tell if they are contaminated because there is almost no trace of the parasite.
Many wildlife experts Bear hunters are told to assume all bear meat is infected, and the CDC recommends thoroughly cooking the meat to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill the parasites. Experts say smoking, curing, drying and microwaving don't always kill the parasites.
The meat was initially served rare at the family gathering, but that wasn't the chef's intention, the CDC said. Rather, the meat's dark color “made it difficult for family members to visually gauge how done it was.” Some family members noticed the meat wasn't done enough and put it back on the grill before serving it again.
It was only after people returned home that some began to get sick.
The first patient, a 29-year-old man, had to be hospitalized twice within a three-week period. He complained of severe muscle pain, fever and swollen eyes. Blood tests showed that EosinophiliaThis is a condition in which there are too many eosinophils in the body, warning doctors that there may be allergies, cancer, or parasites.
It was only during his second hospitalization that doctors learned he had eaten bear meat and may have contracted trichinosis. Tests soon confirmed this was the case, and other family members were encouraged to get tested as well.
Trichinosis can be a mild or severe infection, and symptoms depend on where in the body the larvae migrate. Mild infections may not cause any noticeable symptoms. According to the CDC. If the parasite invades the digestive tract, it can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. If it invades the muscles, it can cause fever, rash, conjunctivitis, facial swelling, and potentially life-threatening symptoms, including cardiac problems, central nervous system disorders, and respiratory problems.
Of eight family members interviewed by investigators, six had symptoms consistent with trichinellosis. Four had eaten bear meat and vegetables, while the other two had eaten only vegetables cooked with bear meat. Three family members required hospitalization.
Those who were hospitalized were treated for trichinosis with the antiparasitic drug albendazole. Those who were not hospitalized received only supportive care, as their symptoms had subsided before the infection was discovered. All subsequently recovered.
During the course of the investigation, CDC laboratories received samples of frozen bear meat and found Trichinella spiralis larvae, so hunters were advised to discard any remaining meat. CDC also notified the Public Health Agency of Canada about the outbreak because the bears had traveled to Canada. From that country.
The CDC says it's important to thoroughly cook game meat, especially wild game caught in the Northern Hemisphere.
Raw meat should be stored and prepared separately from other foods because Trichinella-contaminated meat can cross-contaminate other foods. CDC also recommends that government agencies and private organizations that organize or oversee hunts educate hunters about these risks and how to protect themselves.
