Ultra-processed foods linked to memory and thinking problems: study
The study followed more than 30,000 people and found that people who ate more ultra-processed foods had more strokes and memory problems.
Issued on May 27, 2024 • Last updated 2 hours ago • 3 min read
It's long been clear that people who eat a lot of ultra-processed foods (think soft drinks, chips, and cookies) are at higher risk of physical side effects related to their diet, and now a study has found that such foods are also linked to an increased risk of memory and thinking problems.
The new paper, published in NeurologyThe Medical Journal of the American Academy of Neurology stops short of claiming evidence that eating ultra-processed foods causes memory and thinking problems or strokes. However, Show relevance.
For the study, researchers surveyed more than 30,000 people aged 45 and over. They were followed for an average of 11 years. Participants filled out questionnaires about what they ate and drank. The researchers calculated the grams per day and compared that to the grams per day of other foods to determine how much ultra-processed food people were eating, and then calculated what percentage of their daily diet it was.
The percentages were calculated for four groups of foods, from least to most processed.
Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugar, fat and salt and low in protein and fibre. These include soft drinks, salty and sugary snacks, ice cream, burgers, canned baked beans, ketchup, mayonnaise, packaged breads and flavoured cereals.
Unprocessed or minimally processed foods include meats such as beef, pork and chicken, as well as vegetables and fruits.
Overall, the researchers looked at 14,175 participants for cognitive decline and 20,243 for stroke. Neither group had a history of cognitive impairment or stroke. By the end of the study, 768 participants had been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and 1,108 had suffered a stroke.
In the cognitive function group, those with memory or thinking problems consumed 25.8% of their diet from ultra-processed foods, compared with 24.6% for those without cognitive problems.
After adjusting for age, sex, high blood pressure and other factors that may affect dementia risk, the researchers found that a 10% increase in intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with a 16% higher risk of cognitive impairment, and that a higher intake of unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a 12% lower risk of cognitive impairment.
In the stroke group, those who had a stroke during the study consumed 25.4% of their diet from ultra-processed foods, compared with 25.1% in those who did not have a stroke.
After adjustment, the researchers found that a higher intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with an 8% increased risk of stroke, whereas a higher intake of unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a 9% decreased risk of stroke. The effect of ultra-processed food intake on stroke risk was even greater among black participants, with a 15% relative increased risk of stroke.
“Our findings indicate that the degree of food processing plays an important role in overall brain health,” said study author W. Taylor Kimberly, M.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Further research is needed to confirm these results and to better understand which foods and processing components are most responsible for these effects.”
A limitation of this study is that only participants who self-identified as Black or White were included in the study, so the results may not be generalizable to other populations of people.
“A healthy diet is important for maintaining brain health in older adults, but the dietary choices most important for the brain remain unclear,” Kimberly said. “We found that increased intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk of both stroke and cognitive impairment, and the association between ultra-processed foods and stroke was more pronounced in black participants.”
