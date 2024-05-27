Health
Health officials said the person with measles was on a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport.
of The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health The person outside of Los Angeles County who was confirmed to have measles was on a connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month, and officials are now warning anyone who may have been at the airport on May 19 to check if they were exposed.
The individual in question arrived at Gate 156 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal on Lufthansa flight LH452 at 3:04 pm on May 19th. Online flight tracking service FlightAwareis the airline's route from Munich, Germany to Los Angeles.
According to health authorities, the traveller transferred to Lufthansa flight LH7852 from Terminal 7, Gate 82 at around 8pm after a five-hour layover.
Flight LH7852 is heading from Los Angeles International Airport to Fresno. According to FlightAware:The route will be operated by SkyWest Airlines as flight SKW5591.
Health officials confirmed there were no other places where the traveller may have become infected.
“Anyone who was in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport between approximately 3:04 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. may be at risk for developing measles through contact with this traveler,” Los Angeles County public health officials said.
Local health departments, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are notifying passengers who were assigned to specific seats who may have been exposed on flight LH452 from May 18-19 and flight LH7852 (SKW5591) on May 19.
“At-risk individuals should determine if they have been vaccinated against measles…If you have not had measles in the past and have not yet received the measles vaccine, you are at risk for measles infection if exposed,” Los Angeles County health officials said. “Unvaccinated individuals and individuals with unknown vaccination status who were in this location on this date and time are at risk for developing measles 7 to 21 days after exposure.”
The health department added that if potential victims do not show symptoms by 21 days after exposure (June 9), they are no longer at risk.
“Measles can spread through the air or direct contact and can cause severe illness even before you know you are infected,” said Los Angeles County Health Commissioner Dr. Muntu Davis. “Measles is highly contagious to those who are not immune to it and can cause serious complications in young children and susceptible adults.”
According to public health officials, common measles symptoms include:
- High fever (over 101 degrees)
- cough
- snot
- Red and watery eyes
- Small white spots may appear in the mouth 2 to 3 days after symptoms begin.
- The rash appears 3 to 5 days after other signs of illness appearIt usually starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.
People who develop symptoms are urged to stay home and avoid school, work and large gatherings. Health officials say they should notify health care workers immediately, but to call before entering a health care facility to let them know about their exposure and symptoms.
Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can get the vaccine for free or at a low cost at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults Programs. For more information, here.
To see the LA County Health Department's measles information page, click here.
