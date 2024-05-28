Arizona church educates congregants about skin cancer





PHOENIX — A group of Phoenix churches is trying to change a major perception in the community. “The biggest misconception is that people of color don't get sunburn or get skin cancer,” Belinda Miller said. Miller is part of a group at New Home Baptist Church trying to debunk that myth. “The danger comes from a lack of knowledge,” Miller said. That's because lack of knowledge can be dangerous, she said. Dr. Kelly Palmer knows that well. “When I was diagnosed with skin cancer, I was like, 'Wow, I need to be more careful about protecting my skin,'” Palmer said. Palmer works at the University of Arizona Cancer Center, and although she doesn't specialize in skin cancer, she does work on cancer screening in underserved areas. “I think it really resonates with the community that New Home Baptist Church serves,” she said. The church's outreach will be through flyers created by former University of Arizona student Rollin White, which include simple instructions for at-home skin cancer screening and advice on staying out of the sun when possible and covering exposed skin when that isn't possible. “The reality is … everyone is at risk for skin cancer,” White said, “and in people of color, skin cancer is often detected much later, which makes it even more dangerous and leads to much poorer outcomes.” According to the University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute, only 9 percent of fair-skinned people will die from skin cancer after five years. “If a black or African-American person living in the United States is diagnosed with melanoma, they have about a 34 percent chance of dying within five years,” said Dylan Miller of the Skin Cancer Institute. Flyers have been posted at New Home Baptist Church in Phoenix, but Miller and her friends say they need to go much further. “Our goal is for each and every person to educate someone,” Rutaniya Miller said, “so each and every person is given this flyer, and we want them to pass that information on to their loved ones just like we've given them the information.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kvoa.com/news/arizona-church-educating-parishioners-about-skin-cancer/article_4b2babc8-1c49-11ef-b12c-4326950994f5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos