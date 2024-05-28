Health
Officials confirm United Airlines passenger on Fresno-bound flight had measles
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Health officials issued the warning after a case of measles was confirmed in Fresno County.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health now confirms that the infected passenger was on United Airlines Flight 5591.
The flight, which departed from Los Angeles, arrived in Fresno on May 19th.
The flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, landed at 8:12 p.m. and parked at Gate 11, according to tracking data from FlightAware.
Action News spoke by phone with a passenger who was on the plane, who asked that her name not be used.
“It was probably about 70 percent full,” she said, meaning there were empty seats.
It's unclear whether the infected passenger is still in Fresno or where he was sitting on the plane.
Now, the president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases is urging caution.
“Measles is a horrible disease,” said Patsy Stinchfield, president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.
“So, anyone who gets measles is going to have a terrible time.”
Stinchfield says measles is caused by a virus and there is no known cure or medicine.
Symptoms include a runny nose, fever and watery eyes. Stinchfield said people with measles often become sensitive to light. They may also develop a rash.
“It starts at the hairline, moves to the face, torso, and then fades in the same pattern,” Stinchfield says, “so it fades from the face first.”
Measles isn't usually fatal, but Stinchfield said it is serious.
“This is a very contagious, very serious virus,” she said. “It's more contagious than COVID or the flu.”
In recent years, an increasing number of Americans have been coming down with the disease and ending up in the hospital, where they stay for up to a week.
The United States declared it had eliminated measles in 2000, but the disease has not been eradicated completely; the CDC has reported nearly 150 cases so far this year.
There is an effective vaccine that has been widely used since the 1960s. Most people get it when they are young, and in California it is required that children get it before they start school.
The passengers we spoke to are currently being tested for immunity.
“If you don't have your vaccination record on hand, you can get an antibody titer test, which is basically a blood test that determines if you have immunity in your body,” she said.
Stinchfield said vaccinated United Airlines passengers don't need to worry, but unvaccinated passengers should take precautions.
“Anyone who is at risk of exposure should essentially stay at home and away from public places, other households, schools and workplaces for 21 days until June 9,” Stinchfield said.
If you were on a United Airlines flight, it's too late to get vaccinated.
But there's still time to prepare for summer travel and consult with your doctor.
Follow Gabe Ferris for the latest news. Facebook, twitter and Instagram.
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc30.com/post/passenger-united-flight-fresno-measles-officials-confirm/14878374/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Conservatives tabled a motion to remove Greg Fergus as Speaker of the House
- Officials confirm United Airlines passenger on Fresno-bound flight had measles
- Cheap UK stocks are soaring! 1 thing you should consider buying now
- Richard Dreyfuss criticized for comments on 'Jaws' screening
- 'Dream comes true' as Uganda prepares for its first ever Cricket World Cup
- Princess Alexandra of Hanover's All-Time Best Fashion Moments
- Google offers $1 million grant for virtual tour of Auschwitz
- The summer travel season begins at Charleston International
- Haley's vote for Trump “tells you a lot about the Republican party today,” says Susan Glasser
- Jack Grealish almost falls off Manchester City's victory parade bus. #JackGrealish #ManCity #BBCNews
- Turkish president condemns US arrest warrants for 12 collaborators
- Jokowi insinuates that the ministry has more than 500 applications, how come?