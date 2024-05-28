Officials confirm United Airlines passenger on Fresno-bound flight had measles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Health officials issued the warning after a case of measles was confirmed in Fresno County.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health now confirms that the infected passenger was on United Airlines Flight 5591.

The flight, which departed from Los Angeles, arrived in Fresno on May 19th.

The flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, landed at 8:12 p.m. and parked at Gate 11, according to tracking data from FlightAware.

Action News spoke by phone with a passenger who was on the plane, who asked that her name not be used.

“It was probably about 70 percent full,” she said, meaning there were empty seats.

It's unclear whether the infected passenger is still in Fresno or where he was sitting on the plane.

Now, the president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases is urging caution.

“Measles is a horrible disease,” said Patsy Stinchfield, president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

“So, anyone who gets measles is going to have a terrible time.”

Stinchfield says measles is caused by a virus and there is no known cure or medicine.

Symptoms include a runny nose, fever and watery eyes. Stinchfield said people with measles often become sensitive to light. They may also develop a rash.

“It starts at the hairline, moves to the face, torso, and then fades in the same pattern,” Stinchfield says, “so it fades from the face first.”

Measles isn't usually fatal, but Stinchfield said it is serious.

“This is a very contagious, very serious virus,” she said. “It's more contagious than COVID or the flu.”

In recent years, an increasing number of Americans have been coming down with the disease and ending up in the hospital, where they stay for up to a week.

The United States declared it had eliminated measles in 2000, but the disease has not been eradicated completely; the CDC has reported nearly 150 cases so far this year.

There is an effective vaccine that has been widely used since the 1960s. Most people get it when they are young, and in California it is required that children get it before they start school.

The passengers we spoke to are currently being tested for immunity.

“If you don't have your vaccination record on hand, you can get an antibody titer test, which is basically a blood test that determines if you have immunity in your body,” she said.

Stinchfield said vaccinated United Airlines passengers don't need to worry, but unvaccinated passengers should take precautions.

“Anyone who is at risk of exposure should essentially stay at home and away from public places, other households, schools and workplaces for 21 days until June 9,” Stinchfield said.

If you were on a United Airlines flight, it's too late to get vaccinated.

But there's still time to prepare for summer travel and consult with your doctor.

Follow Gabe Ferris for the latest news. Facebook, twitter and Instagram.