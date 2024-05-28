Bridging the gap to accelerate malaria vaccination rollout in Africa through experience sharing – World





Africa is gradually making progress in controlling malaria across the continent through the Accelerating Malaria Vaccine Adoption and Deployment in Africa (AMVIRA) initiative. As Burundi, Chad, Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Niger prepare for the introduction and roll-out of malaria vaccines, the World Health Organization (WHO), with funding support from PATH and partners, has brought together stakeholders in these countries to learn from the malaria immunization experiences of Benin, Ghana, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Liberia and Sierra Leone to ensure that these countries are adequately prepared for the new introduction and roll-out. Additionally, with high interest and preparations underway in about 20+ African countries, peer learning among countries is building capacity on the RTS, S and R21 vaccines and surveillance tools, enhancing readiness for a successful vaccine rollout. “The vaccine is critical to reducing malaria in young children and provides an important new tool to fight malaria. As we have seen, there has been great interest and we are extremely grateful for PATH's timely support.” Dr Konan Kouame Jean, WHO Representative in Benin, stressed. Participants gained insights into vaccine rollout, digitalization of data management, vaccine risk communication, readiness monitoring and oversight etc. In addition, a field visit to a malaria vaccination centre was organised, allowing participants to experience first-hand the immunisation process in Benin. “PATH is committed to health equity, and its cross-border learning platform is building a network of experts to accelerate malaria immunization in countries. “Path's Malaria Vaccine Implementation Director, John Bawa, said: Africa continues to bear 94% of the global malaria burden, and WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners are stepping up efforts to combat malaria with vaccines as the latest response tool. In January 2024, the WHO Regional Office for Africa established the Accelerating Malaria Vaccine Introduction and Deployment in Africa (AMVIRA) initiative. The effort aims to strengthen the delivery of technical support to Member States for the introduction and roll-out of malaria vaccines, while at the same time enhancing effective and efficient collaboration among partners at the national, regional and global levels. To date, African countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Liberia and Sierra Leone have introduced the malaria vaccine into their routine immunization programs. Since 2019, Ghana, Malawi and Kenya have introduced the malaria vaccine as part of pilot programs, with 2.5 million children vaccinated as of December 2023. WHO and partners also used the workshop to address information gaps and share lessons learned and best practices for successful vaccine introduction and scale-up in countries. Participants expressed their sincere appreciation for the workshop and highlighted its importance and the knowledge gained that will help in formulating strategies for effective malaria vaccine deployment. “One of the key lessons learned in Benin was the effective use of risk communication and consistent information sharing throughout the vaccination rollout. Other lessons were also learned from implementation in Ghana and Sierra Leone, such as the use of data management and monitoring tools to accelerate the vaccination rollout.” “The WHO has been working to improve immunization programs to combat the spread of the virus,” said Jean-Crispin Mukendi, Deputy Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In addition to facilitating peer learning, WHO, through AMVIRA, is providing experts in immunization, data management, risk communication and external communications to help the five countries efficiently plan and deliver vaccines. Dr. Joseph Biei, AMVIRA Country Support and Operations Pillar Leader, highlighted: “We are pleased to be working with AMVIRA to develop and deliver the best possible service to our communities. “With further investment, we can work together to eliminate malaria in Africa.”

