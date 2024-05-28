25-year-old cancer charity closes due to financial difficulties





Jo's Cervical Cancer Foundation has announced it is closing after facing “insurmountable” financial difficulties. Trading ceased immediately and the charity stopped responding to emails, calls and letters. The cancer charity instead referred beneficiaries to Macmillan Cancer Support and the Eve Appeal. Joe's Cervical Cancer Trust was set up in 1999 by James Maxwell in memory of his wife Jo, who died from cervical cancer aged 40. After she was diagnosed in 1995, the couple found it difficult to find information about the disease, so Maxwell wanted to create a central resource for others experiencing the condition. “Financial constraints cannot be ignored.” A statement on the website said: Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust said that despite “unwavering determination and dedication”, financial difficulties had become “insurmountable” leading to the decision to put the charity into bankruptcy. “Together we have achieved incredible results raising awareness, providing vital information and support services to thousands of individuals across the country. “While we celebrate the progress we have made together, we cannot ignore the financial constraints that have forced us to reach this decision. “Despite our best efforts to secure sustainable funding and navigate the complexities of the current economic climate, the reality is that we can no longer continue in business.” The statement added: “Since the charity was founded, advances in cervical screening and HPV vaccination programmes have brought the possibility of eradicating cervical cancer closer to reality.” “We sincerely hope that the progress made so far is not lost and that the UK Government will put in place a funded plan to eradicate cervical cancer as quickly as possible.” More than 20 jobs will be lost The charity's most recent reports show it has 23 employees. But it added that the organisation was “considering increasing staff numbers to accommodate increased capacity and in light of new contract awards”. In November of last year Senior Press and Public Relations Officer on a one-year contract. The charity's paperwork is due to be submitted to the Scottish charity regulator OSCR but is currently 27 days delayed. Martin Hunt, CEO of Jaws Cervical Cancer Trust, took up the role six months ago, replacing Samantha Dixon, who left after two years. For the financial year ending July 2022, income was £1.3 million and expenditure was £1.6 million, meaning the club ended the year with a deficit of £245,000. The charity's income is nearly £300,000 down on the previous year, which it blames on a delayed return to face-to-face fundraising after lockdown. Funding carried over to the next financial year was £356,000, down £250,000 from the previous year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.civilsociety.co.uk/news/25-year-old-cancer-charity-closes-due-to-financial-challenges.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos