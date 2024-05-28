Autoimmune, Inflammatory, and Other Possible Causes > News > Yale School of Medicine





The root cause is Long COVID It is still a mystery to researchers. Akiko Iwasaki, PhDHe is the Starling Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at the Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and co-principal investigator at Yale University. recovery Yale University listen There is a theory behind the research. Iwasaki explained that Long COVID is an “umbrella term” with “multiple mechanisms that are not mutually exclusive” and may coexist. She outlined four main hypotheses currently being explored that may explain the condition: 1. Viral persistence: Evolving research suggests that viral antigens, viral RNA, and various proteins and genetic material remain present and active in tissues throughout the body after acute infection. For example, a Harvard study found that the COVID-19 spike protein (a protein essential for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect cells) continues to circulate in the blood of some long-COVID patients even a year after infection. The protein can also be found in the blood of people who were infected with COVID-19 but did not experience lingering symptoms. Researchers from Iwasaki's lab at YSM report that components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can persist in the body long after the initial infection has subsided. As Iwasaki explains, this persistence is likely due to a “poor response to the initial viral SARS-CoV-2 infection” – either a delayed recognition of the virus or a delayed alert to the body's immune response. Immune system Both of these can lead to delayed response. 2. Reactivation of latent virus: COVID-19 and viral infections that many people suffer from during childhood, specifically herpes viruses (a type of virus that includes chickenpox) Epstein-Barr virus (EBV, a virus that can cause mononucleosis and other illnesses). Some evidence suggests that COVID may reactivate these viruses, which normally lie dormant after acute infection. The theory is that COVID-19 causes immune system dysfunction, which creates an opportunity for previously dormant viruses to re-emerge. Indeed, evidence of Epstein-Barr virus reactivation has been found in patients with Long COVID. 3. Autoimmune: SARS-CoV-2 virus infection can cause autoimmune diseases. Increased levels of autoantibodies can be linked to other autoimmune diseases, e.g. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Rheumatoid arthritisor Sjögren's syndromehave been identified in some Long COVID patients. Typically, antibodies respond to foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses. Autoantibodies instead attack the body's own cells, which can cause inflammation and tissue damage. Some Long COVID patients have been found to have antinuclear autoantibodies (ANA) up to 12 months after acute infection. These ANA target components of inflammation that promote cell nuclei and can damage organ systems. For example, in the inner lining of blood vessels, called the endothelium, these autoantibodies can promote an overly inflammatory state and changes in blood cells that can stimulate inappropriate clotting. Four. inflammation: inflammationi.e. recruitment of white blood cells and release of cytokines that cause tissue swelling and damage, may also underlie some types of Long COVID. Mouse models suggest that the acute phase of infection alters tissue function and induces a chronic inflammatory state in cells, particularly long-lived cells in the brain. It is also possible that the three theories outlined above – viral persistence, latent viral reactivation, and autoimmunity – all contribute to the persistent inflammation seen in Long COVID.

