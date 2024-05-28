West Nile Virus positive mosquito swarms reported in Travis County





Austin, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) has identified a population of mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus in the 78744 zip code as part of routine surveillance for mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile Virus. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of human infection with West Nile Virus, but positive mosquito swarms suggest the virus is present in our community. In 2023, one death from West Nile Virus and three suspected cases of West Nile Virus infection were reported in Austin-Travis County. Nationwide, in Texas, 913 positive pools reported Additionally, 90 cases of human infection with West Nile virus have been confirmed. “This is the time of year when people spend more time outdoors, especially near water, and if you are going outside, part of your preparation for the day should include taking mosquito prevention measures,” said Marcel Elizondo, Environmental Health Services Division Chief. “Follow the 4 Ds and take advantage of the prevention tools available to you to protect yourself, your family and your community.” West Nile virusis the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. It is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention West Nile virus is not spread by coughing, sneezing, or by touching other people or live animals. about 20 percent100% of people infected with West Nile virus will experience symptoms including headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. A small percentage of infected people develop a more serious illness that usually affects the central nervous system. People over 60 years of age are at higher risk of developing serious illness, as are people with underlying conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease. Organ transplant recipients are also at risk of developing more severe illness. Know the dangers and combat bites with the “4 Ds” Drain standing water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so just a teaspoon of water is enough. Draining standing water from toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged gutters, flower pots, etc. means mosquitoes have nowhere to lay their eggs and breed.

Dusk to dawn: Different types of mosquitoes are active at different times of the day, but the Culex mosquito, which spreads the West Nile virus, is most active between dusk and dawn.

What to wear: Wear pants and long sleeves when outdoors. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Mosquito repellent clothing is provided.

DEET: Use insect repellent:EPA registered repellentContains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, Paramenthanediol, 2-Undecanone, etc. Apply to both exposed skin and clothing. Mosquitoes are present year-round in Central Texas, but are most prevalent and active from May through November, during which time the APH Environmental Vector Control Unit monitors mosquito populations. For more information about West Nile Virus,www.AustinTexas.gov/WestNileFor more information about the APH Environmental Vector Control and Mosquito Monitoring Program, https://austintexas.gov/department/environmental-vector-control.

