Travis County mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus





AUSTIN (KXAN) — A swarm of mosquitoes in southeast Austin has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Austin Public Health officials, who are urging people to be vigilant about mosquitoes as recent rainfall could increase mosquito populations. APH said the positive result was the result of routine monitoring for mosquito-borne diseases. Postal Code 78744That includes much of southeast Austin south of Highway 71 between Interstate 35 and Highway 183. APH warns of Zika, West Nile virus as temperatures rise

Health officials said there have been no confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans, but positive test results suggest the virus is present in the Austin community. One person dies from West Nile virusAdditionally, three other suspected cases of the virus were reported in Austin-Travis County. According to APH, 913 positive pool cases have been reported across Texas, along with 90 confirmed cases of West Nile virus. “This is a time of year when people are spending more and more time outdoors, especially near water, and if you are going outside, part of preparing for the day should be taking mosquito prevention measures,” Marcel Elizondo, director of APH's Environmental Health Services division, said in the release. “Follow the 4 Ds and use the prevention tools available to you to keep yourself, your family and your community safe.” Prevention of West Nile fever Mosquitoes are present year-round in Central Texas, but are most prevalent and active from May through November. During this time, the APH Environmental Vector Control Unit monitors mosquito populations. According to APH, recent rainfall may increase the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases for people across the state. Know the dangers and protect yourself from stings with the “4 Ds”. drain Standing Water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water and just a teaspoon of water is enough for them. Dumping standing water in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged gutters, flower pots, etc. gives mosquitoes no place to lay their eggs and breed.

From dusk to dawn : Different types of mosquitoes are active at different times of day, but the Culex mosquito, which spreads the West Nile virus, is most active between dusk and dawn.

dress : Wear pants and long sleeves when outdoors. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Mosquito repellent clothing is also provided.

DEETApply insect repellent:EPA registered repellent Contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, Paramenthanediol, 2-Undecanone, etc. Apply to both exposed skin and clothing. Signs and Symptoms West Nile virusIt is often transmitted by mosquito bites and not by coughing, sneezing, or contact with infected people or animals. It is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 1 in 5 people infected with West Nile virus Symptomslike: headache

Body pain

Joint pain

vomiting

diarrhea

rash Only a small percentage of infected people develop serious illness that affects the central nervous system. People over 60 years of age, people with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney disease, and people with weakened immune systems such as organ transplant recipients are at higher risk of developing serious illness. For more information about West Nile Virus,www.AustinTexas.gov/WestNile.

