Epidural analgesia during childbirth reduces risk of serious complications by 35%





Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that receiving an epidural may lower the risk of certain complications. José Sabaretto/Getty Images Receiving epidural analgesia during labour reduces severe maternal morbidity (SMM) after birth.

Epidural anesthesia is an effective pain management technique during childbirth and also helps relax muscles and reduce stress on the body.

Experts agree that it's important to support and educate all women when it comes to decisions about how to manage pain during childbirth. Receiving an epidural during labour has been shown to reduce serious maternal complications in the weeks after birth, including heart attack, heart failure, sepsis and hysterectomy. The results of the study BMJ this month. The researchers looked at data from the Scottish National Health Service on 567,216 mothers who gave birth naturally or by unplanned Caesarean section between 2007 and 2019. Severe maternal morbidity We discuss unexpected adverse birth outcomes that can lead to short-term and long-term health problems. Keshia GaitherThe MD, who is dually certified in obstetrics and gynecology and director of perinatal services/maternal-fetal medicine at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx, offered a list of risk factors. Postpartum hemorrhage

Infection/Sepsis

Preeclampsia/eclampsia

heart attack

Enlarged heart and weakened heart muscle The survey results showed that 22% of women received epidural anesthesia during childbirth.Severe maternal illnessIt occurred at a rate of 4.3 per 1,000 births. The study authors found that receiving an epidural reduced the risk of serious complications by 35%. Experts say epidurals not only provide pain relief, but also help lower the risk of high-risk pregnancies. “Based on my experience and the studies mentioned above, I believe that epidural analgesia, when appropriate, is a safe and beneficial option for pain relief during childbirth,” she said. Matthew Casavant“Epidural anesthesia not only effectively manages pain, but it also reduces severe maternal morbidity (SMM) by reducing the physical burden on the mother, which is critical for high-risk pregnancies,” says Dr. S. “The benefits of pain management go beyond comfort and have a direct impact on maternal and neonatal outcomes,” Casavant said. “For example, we've found that mothers who receive epidural anesthesia often experience fewer high blood pressure spikes and less physical stress, reducing the chance of complications like preeclampsia.” Tina HendrickThe board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, MD, points out that epidurals affect the muscles themselves. “Epidurals have many benefits, including pain relief, relaxing the pelvic muscles to help the baby descend, and giving the mother rest during labor. I have had epidurals with both of my children and it was a wonderful experience,” Hendrick said. Although the study shows the benefits of epidural anesthesia, especially for patients with severe maternal complications, not everyone is a candidate for the procedure. “Basic neuraxial anesthesia (epidural anesthesia) has been promoted as a safe procedure for select patients. For example, patients with underlying bleeding diathesis are generally not candidates for this procedure,” Gaither explained. Experts agree that ensuring equitable access to epidural analgesia is important. Casavant added: “We must help all women, regardless of their background, make informed decisions about pain management options during childbirth. This includes comprehensive education and discussions throughout their prenatal care, tailored to each patient's unique medical history and needs.” All information about the procedure should be provided to the patient so that they can make an educated decision. “When I counsel patients about epidurals, I always mention how it can help with treatment if they have underlying comorbidities,” Hendrick says, “I also point out risk factors and reasons why a patient might not be a candidate for an epidural. But ultimately, it's the patient's decision, and I support them regardless of their choice.” A new study shows that receiving epidural analgesia reduces severe maternal complications (SMM) after birth. Epidurals can help manage pain during labor, but it's important to make sure you're a good candidate for them. Healthcare professionals agree that it is essential to inform all women about the importance of making safe and healthy decisions about pain management during childbirth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/getting-an-epidural-during-labor-drops-the-risk-of-severe-complications-by-35 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos