Bird flu detected in alpacas for the first time in the US





This is the first time the virus has been found in alpacas, a member of the camelid family native to the Andes Mountains and farmed primarily for their fur. Philip Pacheco



A case of bird flu has been detected in an alpaca on a US farm, officials said Tuesday, after the disease, which is widespread among dairy cows, spread to two humans. The USDA said the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed that a highly pathogenic variant of the avian influenza virus, known as H5N1, had been detected on an Idaho farm, from which infected poultry were removed this month. The agency said the detection was not surprising for several reasons, including previous infections on the farm, but it marks the first time the virus has been found in alpacas, a member of the camelid family native to the Andes and farmed primarily for their fur. In recent weeks, variants of H5N1 have been detected in more than 50 animal species in the United States, including dairy cattle. Two workers at the farm were found to be infected with avian flu, although with mild symptoms. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that the risk assessment for the general public remains low but suggested it expects the number of infections to rise. Experts say they are concerned about the growing number of mammals infected with bird flu, although human infections remain rare. There is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission, but health officials are concerned that the virus could mutate into a form that allows it to spread from person to person if it eventually becomes widely distributed.

