Follow these tips to protect your eyes during the heatwaves





High temperatures can aggravate allergies and make you rub your eyes more often. A heatwave is a prolonged period of excessively hot weather, often accompanied by high humidity, that can pose serious health risks. Heatwaves can have adverse effects on eye health, including causing dehydration leading to dry eyes and irritation, increasing exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays that can damage the eyes, and increasing the risk of diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Additionally, high temperatures can aggravate allergies and increase eye rubbing, which can lead to infections or further irritation. Read on for a list of protective strategies you can follow to protect your eyes during a heatwave. 10 tips to protect your eyes in extreme heat: 1. Wear sunglasses Sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays that can cause cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye damage. Choose sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays, and wear them whenever you're outdoors. 2. Stay hydrated Proper hydration helps maintain moisture balance in your eyes and prevent dryness and irritation. Drink at least eight glasses of water a day, more if you're active or spending time in hot places. 3. Use eye drops Eye drops can help keep your eyes moist and prevent dryness caused by hot, dry air. Use lubricating eye drops as needed, especially if your eyes feel dry or irritated. 4. Wear a hat A wide-brimmed hat provides shade and keeps the sun out of your eyes. If you're spending a lot of time outdoors, wear a hat with a brim that's at least 3 inches. 5. Avoid the sun's strongest hours The sun's rays are strongest between 10am and 4pm, increasing your risk of exposure to UV rays. Limit outdoor activities during these times and seek shade where possible. 6. Use UV-blocking contact lenses UV-blocking contact lenses provide an extra layer of protection against UV rays. Talk to your eye doctor about getting UV-blocking contact lenses and use them as directed. 7. Wear safety glasses Protective eyewear, such as wraparound sunglasses or goggles, can help protect your eyes from dust, debris, and strong sunlight. Use protective eyewear during activities such as sports and yard work to prevent eye injury or irritation. 8. Humidify air-conditioned spaces Air conditioners dry out the air and can cause dry eyes. In air-conditioned rooms, use a humidifier to keep the air humid and prevent dry eyes. 9. Use a cold compress Cold compresses can soothe eye irritation and swelling caused by heat or dryness. Applying a cool, damp cloth to closed eyes for a few minutes can help reduce discomfort and swelling. 10. Eat foods that are good for your eyes Nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins C and E, and zinc support overall eye health and reduce the risk of eye diseases that are exacerbated by heat and UV exposure. Include foods such as salmon, leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts and seeds in your diet to promote eye health. Following these tips can help you better protect your eyes and maintain eye health during heatwaves. Disclaimer: This content including advice provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/health/keep-your-eyes-safe-by-following-these-tips-during-heatwaves-5770136 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos