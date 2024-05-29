Health experts say summer camps and festivals could lead to summer illness





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day weekend is over and for many of you, fun summer plans are underway, including baseball games, music festivals, camping and even family trips. Health and science experts say there are several ways to stay healthy so things go according to plan. Family medicine physician Dr. Barbara Bower says just because winter is over doesn't mean the possibility of illness goes away. "This is typically the time of year when a lot of people get the flu, colds, COVID-19 and a variety of other viruses. Just because it's cold and we're indoors doesn't mean these things don't happen at other times of the year," Bower said. If you're participating in summer activities, be sure to watch out for enteroviruses, which are common this time of year, she says. Enteroviruses can cause mild infections like the summer cold or hand, foot and mouth disease. Children are more susceptible to the virus than adults, and while most cases are mild, most are caused by exposure to germs during summer travel or music festivals. "They may be consuming alcohol or caffeine to help them stay up longer while listening to music. They also have a weakened immune system, which puts them at much higher risk for contracting these diseases. Yelling and having a dry throat are all risk factors," Dr Bower said. Summer activities like camping and outdoor barbecues also carry the risk of food poisoning, which is often caused by bacteria like norovirus or salmonella, and one in six Americans suffers from some form of food poisoning each year. According to the USDA, these illness-causing bacteria grow fastest in temperatures ranging from 40 to 140 degrees F. Don't leave food out of the refrigerator for more than two hours. "Food will start to spoil if left out in temperatures above 90 degrees for an hour, even if it looks fine," says Kenneth King, a food safety public affairs specialist at the USDA. These are just some precautions you and your family can keep in mind to ensure you and your family can safely execute your summer plans. Plan ahead with hand washing and other safety measures and don't let these illnesses stop you from enjoying your summer activities.

