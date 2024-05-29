Health
Farm workers at high risk of bird flu infection but testing is lacking
Agricultural workers are among the most exposed to the avian flu virus, but advocates say many of them lack resources to turn to if they get sick.
So far, only two people in the United States have tested positive after exposure to the wave of avian flu spreading among cows: dairy workers in Texas and Michigan who experienced eye irritation.
Scientists have warned that the virus could mutate and spread from person to person like seasonal flu, sparking a pandemic. By monitoring farmworkers, researchers can track infections, learn about their risks, and be alerted if the virus becomes more contagious.
But people generally get tested when they seek treatment for illnesses. Farmworkers are less likely to get tested because many don't have health insurance or paid sick leave, said Elizabeth Strater, strategic campaigns director for the National Farmworkers Union. They're also less likely to go to the doctor unless they get seriously ill.
Strater said there are about 150,000 people who work on U.S. dairy farms. She said many worker advocates believe the virus is spreading to more people than tests show. “The methods being used to monitor at-risk workers are very passive,” she said.
Federal officials told reporters on May 22 that only 40 U.S. dairy workers had been tested for the virus, but others were being “actively monitored” for symptoms.
Federal officials recently announced they would pay farm workers $75 each to be tested for the virus as part of a new program to incentivize farmers to allow their dairy cows to be tested.
Officials at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they recognize the importance of gaining cooperation and trust from dairy workers on the front lines.
CDC spokeswoman Rosa Norman said in an email that the incentive payments compensate employees for their time helping to monitor the number of cases, the severity of infections, and whether the virus is spreading between people.
She noted that the CDC currently believes the virus poses a low risk to public health.
But Strater is skeptical of farmworkers' incentives to get tested for the virus. If they tested positive, they would likely be told to go to a clinic and take time off work, neither of which Strater said workers can afford.
“You have to feed your family on the weekend and buying it for $75 starts to seem like a really bad deal,” she said.
Lubbock, Texas, public health director Katherine Wells said health officials in that state will provide short-term medical care to farmworkers, such as giving them the flu drug Tamiflu. Such arrangements don't necessarily cover hospitalization if it's needed, Wells said.
She said workers' bigger concern seems to be that if they test positive, they will have to take time off work or may lose their jobs.
Many farm workers are from overseas and often work in harsh conditions for low wages.
Monica Schock Spana, a medical anthropologist at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, said migrants may fear that drawing attention to their cases will inflame anti-immigrant sentiment.
Society has a long history of blaming vulnerable members of society for the spread of infectious diseases: during the 2009 H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic, for example, Latino immigrants were subjected to verbal abuse and some members of the media used the epidemic to push for immigration crackdowns.
Bethany Boggess Al-Kawter, research and public health program director at the National Farmworker Health Center, said many dairy workers have little to no information about the new disease spreading among the cows they work with. “Education is essential to any testing effort, and workers need time to ask questions,” she said.
These conversations should take place in farmworkers' language and with people they're likely to trust, she said.
George Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said public health officials must make it clear that workers' immigration status will not be reported as part of H1N1 investigations. “We're not trying to be the police,” he said.
Dawn O'Connell, secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a press conference on May 22 that nearly 5 million doses of a vaccine for the H5N1 avian influenza virus, which is circulating among cattle, are on the way, but that officials have not yet decided whether to vaccinate farmworkers when the vaccine is ready later this year.
The CDC in early May asked states to provide personal protective equipment to farm owners to protect farmworkers from the avian flu virus, and state health departments in California, Texas and Wisconsin, all of which have large dairy industries, said they had offered to provide such equipment.
Four dairy farms have requested protective gear from the state's stockpile, said Chris Van Dusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services. Other farms may already have what they need, he said. Spokesmen for the California and Wisconsin health departments said they had not immediately received requests from farmers for more equipment.
Strater, the United Farm Workers Union official, said the provision of protective equipment needed to be practical.
Most dairy workers already wear waterproof aprons, boots and gloves, she said. Asking them to also wear N95 face masks in the humid, hot environment of milking is unrealistic, she said. In that environment, plastic face shields seem like a better option, she said, especially to prevent milk from getting into workers' eyes and causing infection.
Other types of agricultural workers, such as those who handle chickens, may also be infected, but scientists say the virus circulating in cattle could be particularly dangerous because it has adapted to mammals.
Strater said he was most concerned about dairy workers who spend 10 to 12 hours a day in confined spaces with their cows.
“A cow's face is about five inches away from the milk and the udder all day,” she says. “The intimacy of having your face so close to infectious material is totally different from a cow.”
|
This article was reprinted from home pageis one of the core operating programs of KFF, a national newsroom producing in-depth journalism on health issues and an independent source of health policy research, polling and journalism.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240529/Farmworkers-face-high-risk-exposures-to-bird-flu-but-testing-isne28099t-reaching-them.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Farm workers at high risk of bird flu infection but testing is lacking
- How the Giving Gown Foundation is changing lives, one dress at a time
- How TD Insurance is helping those affected by the fires
- Hollywood team worries about lack of jobs since strike ends: report | Hollywood
- Betting tips, odds, predictions and best tennis bets 2024 French Open 29/5
- Galaxy AI comes to the new Galaxy Watch to motivate you to take control of your health
- Holes found in Japanese city screen preventing tourists from taking photos of Mount Fuji
- Closing arguments end in Trump's secret trial: Here's what you need to know | Donald Trump News
- Can British citizens choose stability?
- Jamie Dimon is right. The number of U.S. public companies is plummeting, which is bad news for the democratic component of the economy.
- Robert De Niro heckled by pro-Trump protesters outside Manhattan courtroom, actor calls them gangsters: watch
- Explore Google's latest AI tools: A beginner's guide