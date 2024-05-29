Over-the-counter contraception: what dental professionals need to understand





Things dental professionals need to remember It is important for dental professionals to understand that this will increase women's access to other forms of birth control. Dental professionals should also not forget the connection between birth control and oral health. Research has shown that when patients are taking any form of birth control, oral tissues are the most affected by the hormones in the medication. Gum tissues may experience increased inflammation and bleeding. Other studies have found that increased plaque and TMJ are additional symptoms that are common in patients taking birth control.7 Dental professionals should document all medications that patients are taking, whether prescription or over-the-counter, and should discuss with patients the pharmacological effects of the medications, any adverse oral effects, and oral hygiene education, and document these in the medical record.8 Dental professionals should take the time to document any changes in the patient's medical record, such as medications and dosages.8 Patients should also be encouraged to bring a list of their medications to each appointment. Finally, potential oral side effects and drug interactions should be discussed when reviewing the patient's medical record. References 1. Carr MP, Kearney R. Frequency of updating medical history. Dimensions of Dental Hygiene. March 16, 2017. https://dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com/article/frequency-medical-history-updates/ 2. Rovenstein R. 2024 Contraception Statistics. Health education. January 24, 2024. https://www.singlecare.com/blog/birth-control-statistics/ 3. Birth control options: What to consider. Mayo Clinic. February 16, 2022. https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/birth-control/in-depth/birth-control-options/art-20045571 4. Aungst C, Woodcock S. Seven things to know about Opill, the first FDA-approved over-the-counter contraceptive. GoodRx Health. May 14, 2024. https://www.goodrx.com/conditions/birth-control/fda-approves-opill-otc 5. Choosing a Contraceptive. Mayo Clinic. December 3, 2022. https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/birth-control/in-depth/best-birth-control-pill/art-20044807 6. Lusk V, Woodcock S. 8 Differences Between Over-the-Counter and Prescription Drugs Everyone Should Know. GoodRx Health. February 22, 2023. https://www.goodrx.com/drugs/otc/vs-prescription 7. Birth Control Side Effects and Oral Health. Colgate. January 9, 2023. https://www.colgate.com/en-us/oral-health/adult-oral-care/birth-control-side-effects-oral-health# 8. Pieren JA, Gadbury-Amyot C. Darby and Walsh Dental Hygiene Theory and Practice. 2024. Elsevier. Tracy S. Dahm, BSDH, MS, Tracy is an adjunct clinical instructor at North Idaho College, Department of Dental Hygiene, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She also maintains a private practice and has published in several dental journals, magazines, webinars, and textbooks. Her research interests include trends in dental hygiene and improving access to dental care for underserved populations. Contact her at [email protected].

