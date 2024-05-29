Alzheimer's research suggests genetic cause of certain illnesses – Harvard Gazette

According to a recently published study, Nature Medicine Evidence has been presented that genes are the direct cause of certain forms of Alzheimer's disease, and not merely a risk factor. Currently, most patients do not have a clearly identified cause for this devastating disease, but the researchers found that people with two copies of the APOE4 gene mutation are at significantly higher risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. This discovery led the researchers to recommend a new designation that takes this into account: Up to one-fifth of Alzheimer's patients It is classified as a genetically driven disease. This change could ultimately lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment, and impact the search for a cure. Travel Sparring“These findings are important to our understanding of the underlying causes of depression, and they are important to our understanding of the underlying causes of depression,” said study author John F. Kennedy, a neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and the study's author. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Your research clearly identifies a new genetic component of Alzheimer's disease that merits a new name. Can you explain why that is important?

Designating this type of Alzheimer's means that a group of people who are very likely to develop Alzheimer's — not that they'll never develop it, but that they have a very high chance of developing it — can be treated earlier, which could have a real impact on preventing dementia.

Secondly, there's been a debate about whether Alzheimer's has anything to do with amyloid plaques. This group of people are most likely to develop symptoms of Alzheimer's disease when they start to accumulate amyloid plaques and tau condensations in their late 50s and early 60s. So this provides a new link to our understanding of how the disease progresses.

And finally, this bridges the gap with rare forms of genetically determined Alzheimer's that are 100% penetrant and are often seen in people in their 40s and 50s. These cases are often considered not representative of Alzheimer's because they are so rare. So people with two copies of APOE4 fall somewhere in between. This new study actually suggests that their biomarkers are similar to those seen in these rare autosomal dominant diseases, where over 90% of people develop Alzheimer's pathology in their brains. This connects the rare genetic forms of Alzheimer's with what's called sporadic late-onset Alzheimer's.

As part of this new classification, this type of Alzheimer's disease is also One of the most common genetic disorders In the world. Is there any merit to categorizing it like that?

I don't know if I'm the best person to comment on that, but I do think there are important reasons. For example, it would finally provide insurance coverage for people under 65 who need prompt evaluation and treatment for Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's often goes undiagnosed because people are thought to be too young. Plus, insurance may not cover all the medications needed to treat it.

I think it's important that this is recognized as one of the common genetic factors involved in Alzheimer's disease, so that in the future we can treat people who have a strong family history or genetic predisposition, so that we can really think about being proactive and treating patients earlier.

“We need to turn these findings into a sense of hope for people, not fear.” Travel Sparring

Courtesy of Brigham and Women's Hospital

We've known for a long time that Alzheimer's has a genetic component, is this one of the first studies to show such a specific genetic association?

No. As I said, there is a rare gene that has been known for over 20 years that is very specific and causes Alzheimer's disease at a much younger age, but this data actually suggests that people who have two copies of this particular allele, APOE4, are much more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

While this is not the first genetic association, it is the first large-scale study to convincingly state that having two copies of this gene actually increases the chance of getting Alzheimer's. This is a more common gene; the other known genes are very rare. However, in the case of APOE4, it is estimated that up to 15% of people with Alzheimer's have two copies of these alleles (though this estimate varies somewhat between studies). This is much more common than these very rare autosomal dominant forms.

How common is it in the general population to have two copies of that gene?

It's not that common, with an estimated 2 percent of the population. People who have at least one copy of APOE4 are fairly common — it could be up to 25 percent, depending on what part of the world you're from — but people who have two copies are still pretty rare.

There's still a lot we don't know about Alzheimer's, but it appears to have both genetic and environmental factors. In what ways does this research help us understand the disease better overall?

That's a great question, and to me, this study supports both positions. One is that people who have these genes have between a 75 and 95 percent chance of developing amyloid plaques by age 65, which I think suggests that it's genetic.

However, there is a range of variation in when symptoms appear, suggesting that environmental and lifestyle factors can make a person's brain more resilient or, conversely, more vulnerable. This research supports the idea that genetics is the primary cause of Alzheimer's, but the risk of developing symptoms is modifiable.

Would it be beneficial for people to know early on whether they are carriers of these genes?

At this time, we do not recommend that people without symptoms undergo genetic or blood biomarker testing, and we expect this recommendation to change significantly in the next few years.

There are large-scale clinical trials What I run“We're recruiting people who have evidence of amyloid buildup but don't yet have symptoms, and we're also recruiting a lot of people who have a family history and carry one copy of APOE4. If this study, and others like it, are successful in treating people before they have symptoms, we would encourage them to get tested and treated as soon as possible.”

But right now we don't have that information, and I don't think we know yet what to do with that information before people start to get symptoms.

If this new classification does come to fruition, what further areas of research would you like to pursue?

“What's most important to me is making treatment available to these patients. Currently, some approved drugs for Alzheimer's disease carry a black box warning not to treat patients with two copies of APOE4 because the risk of side effects is so great. I want to redouble our efforts to safely provide disease-modifying therapies.”

The second is about the environment. I'm very interested in what modulates whether people develop symptoms early due to genetically determined amyloid accumulation. How do we understand what factors were protective? This is a very important area of ​​research to help us understand what can modulate people's risk of symptoms in situations where there is a very strong genetic predisposition.

The study touches on this, but I think it's also important to mention that these studies looked primarily at predominantly white populations. And one of the things we're really interested to know is whether these findings hold up in more ethnically and racially diverse populations. There is some evidence that APOE4 may have a slightly different effect on amyloid in populations from communities of color.

Similarly, there are some differences in how it's affected by gender; female APOE4 carriers are more likely to develop symptoms. I think getting more information about representative populations, especially communities of color, is really important and will really help us develop the best treatments for everyone.

For those living with Alzheimer's or loved ones affected by the disease, how do these findings offer hope and help shed light on the disease?

This is another tool to detect Alzheimer's patients early and treat them early. My father and grandfather died of this disease. I am a clinical neurologist. When I see patients with symptoms, I think this will help me know the underlying cause and help me find a good treatment quickly.

This will not only help the next generation of people who may develop Alzheimer's, but it will also help treat people who already have symptoms of Alzheimer's, because every little bit of information helps us develop better treatments for everyone.

I really hope that this study doesn't just scare people, but rather says, “This is an important clue to help us treat people sooner and hopefully prevent dementia.”

Somehow, we must turn these findings into a sign of hope, not fear, for people, and hopefully this means we'll be able to find and treat people before they develop symptoms.

Get the best of The Gazette delivered to your inbox

By subscribing to this newsletter, you agree to our privacy policy