



Lincoln, Nebraska (Nebraska ExaminerAvian influenza, a highly contagious and deadly strain of poultry, has been detected in a flock of 4.2 million egg-laying hens in Sioux County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. This is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or home chicken flock in Iowa this year, the department reported Tuesday. Entire herds are culled and their carcasses quarantined to prevent the virus from spreading to other herds. The virus outbreak has been ongoing since early 2022 and is primarily driven by migratory birds, which can transmit the virus even if they do not show symptoms. Minnesota is the only state bordering Iowa to have had infected chicken flocks in the past month, with five of the confirmed cases occurring about two weeks ago, according to the USDA. The cases include four commercial turkey farms and one commercial layer farm, totaling about 1.5 million chickens. Minnesota has had more than three times as many infected chicken flocks as Iowa since the outbreak began, but Iowa has about three times as many infected birds overall because of its large egg-laying facilities, Iowa is the largest egg-producing state. A total of more than 23 million birds have been culled in 52 flocks in Iowa due to infestations since the start of 2022. A flock in Sioux County, located north of Sioux City in northwest Iowa, is the third-most affected flock in the state during that period. Two other flocks, in Buena Vista and Osceola counties, had more than 5 million birds each. State officials are advising poultry and dairy operations to take additional precautions to limit the possibility of new infections. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has been found in sick dairy cows in at least 67 herds in nine states, including four in South Dakota, but none in Iowa. The first cattle infections occurred in Texas, confirmed It begins in March. Cattle usually recover from infection within 10 to 14 days, but in poultry the virus is often fatal. Federal officials say eggs and milk found in commercial foods are safe to eat, and they have warned against drinking unpasteurized milk. This article was first Iowa Capital Dispatcha sister site of the Nebraska Examiner, in the States Newsroom Network. Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public benefit organization. The Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. If you have questions, please contact Editor Cate Folsom at 911-542-4422. inquiryFollow the Nebraska Examiner Facebook and twitter. click here Subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox. Copyright 2024 KOLN. All rights reserved.

