Mental health care for the elderly





PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and throughout the month, FOX 12's Well-Being Revolution partnered with Providence Health to explore the behavioral health supports available in the community. As May comes to a close this week, FOX 12 spoke with two local experts to discuss resources available to help seniors and their mental health. Dr Paul Giger said older people experience a unique set of challenges when it comes to their mental health, which often comes with physical health conditions that also affect them as they age. “Mental illness is a real pressing issue for older adults,” says Dr. Gieger. “They're more likely to have heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and if they have depression, anxiety or other mental illnesses, their health is going to be worse.” reference: Dr. Giger said it's important for people over 65 to have access to mental health resources and a strong network of providers to evaluate and treat the whole person. And many in that age group rely on Medicare to cover their medical expenses. Shannon Drotning, a Medicare specialist in Providence, said choosing a plan can be confusing and stressful. “Everybody's situation is different,” Drotning says, “so you really need someone who knows the ins and outs of it to walk you through it and give you advice.” Drotning said the process should begin three to six months before enrollment. The first step is to enroll in basic Medicare Part A. Next, hire an advisor or find a broker to help you determine the right Part B and supplement or Advantage plan to get the comprehensive care you want. “You want a really trusted advisor, someone who's qualified,” Drotning says, “someone who represents all the plans in the area and can really look at your specific situation.” As you consider your options, you'll want to make sure the plan covers the doctors you trust and the specialists you need, as well as other important areas like mental health. “It's not just about what your deductible or copays are,” Drotning says, “but what's the big picture of the plan — fitness, gym, vision, dental, mental health counseling — to make sure it really meets your needs and what your specific needs are.” Copyright 2024 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

