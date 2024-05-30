San Diego County TB Tracking Leads to Continuing Education College – NBC 7 San Diego





The county's TB program, working with the San Diego College of Continuing Education, notified students, employees and staff on Wednesday that they may have been exposed to TB and are at risk for it. According to the county report, the possible exposures occurred on the Cesar E. Chavez Campus, primarily in the computer lab in room 307, between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on weekdays from Nov. 27, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024. Because TB can linger in the air for several hours, anyone who used the computer lab in the late afternoon may also have been at risk for infection. Notification of the possible infection came the day after the county's tuberculosis program. Working with the Metropolitan Transit System, the company has begun notifying Blue Line trolley riders of potential exposure. The risk of tuberculosis also increases. What is tuberculosis? Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that spreads from person to person by breathing in bacteria in the air. Anyone who has frequent, prolonged indoor contact with someone with TB should get tested. “Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” Dr. Wilma Wootton with the county Public Health Department said in a statement. “Most people who are exposed to and infected with TB do not become ill right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some people who are infected with TB will develop the disease at some point in the future, sometimes years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. Blood and skin tests are useful in determining whether they have been infected.” Taking medicine to treat latent tuberculosis infection can help cure the infection and prevent active tuberculosis from developing. According to the county, people most likely to contract TB are those who have prolonged indoor contact with someone with TB. The county's tuberculosis control program recorded 193 cases of tuberculosis in the county in 2020, 201 in 2021 and 208 in 2022. In 2023, there were 243 cases of active tuberculosis disease recorded in the county. In the early 1990s, more than 400 cases were reported per year. Health officials say an estimated 175,000 people in San Diego County have latent TB infection, and of those, 5-10 percent are at risk of developing active TB if they do not receive preventive treatment. Anyone who tests positive for TB but has no symptoms of active TB should get a chest x-ray and consult their health care provider, as they may have latent TB infection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/tuberculosis-tracking-in-san-diego-county-leads-to-college-of-continuing-education/3527372/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos