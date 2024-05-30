Iowa signs disaster declaration after bird flu detected in large numbers of birds





Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster declaration effective until June 27. This comes after an outbreak of avian flu in Sioux County, Iowa, led the state to cull more than 4 million chickens. KETV spoke with Matt Wyant, director of planning and development for Pottawattamie County, on Wednesday. Wyant said the county is much more prepared because it has dealt with this in the past. Officials say they changed their response following an outbreak last year in a small backyard chicken flock in Pottawattamie County. “We've stayed in contact with local veterinarians to make sure they understand who they need to report to and when, and how the process works for the state to notify us,” Wyant said. If you or someone you know keeps a backyard or commercial flock of chickens, there are signs to watch for. “When you start seeing dead birds or birds starting to act a little bit strange, that's a good time to consult with your vet. “Avian flu is something that you have to isolate and get tested for in avian cases,” Wyant said. Avian flu and H5N1 can also spread to humans. So far in 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported two cases, one each in Michigan and Texas. “The important thing for the public to know is that this is not something that's spreading among humans who have frequent contact. Human contact is people who have direct contact with animals on a day-to-day basis,” Wyant said. In past years, Iowa would transport infected bird carcasses to a separate location for burial, but that's no longer the case. “They have the ability to mobilize on-site. A few years ago, when this was happening, there was concern about them taking birds off-site. But now it's all done on-site and dealt with,” Wyant said. In Nebraska, there has only been one case of avian flu detected in a commercial flock in Gage County this year, and there have been no major outbreaks so far, according to the Department of Agriculture website. “At times like these, I think they hear from their locals and they raise everyone's awareness to maintain the highest level they can in terms of cleanliness and sanitation and protect their herds as best they can,” Wyant said. Any Iowan should report any unusual symptoms in their cows or herds to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305. There have also been cases of dairy cows around the country infected with avian flu. Wyant urged people to be cautious about consuming raw milk. Click here for the latest headlines from KETV NewsWatch 7

