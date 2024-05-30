An Unexpected Weapon Against Heart Disease • Earth.com

orange Bark may hold the key to improving cardiovascular health, according to a new research-led study. University of Florida.

Heart disease, a leading cause of death, has been linked to gut bacteria that produce trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) when digesting certain nutrients.

Backed by a $500,000 USDA grant, a team led by Yu Wang, associate professor of food science and human nutrition, investigated the potential of orange peel extracts to reduce the production of TMAO. The researchers tested both the polar and non-polar parts of the extract.

“Think of a salad dressing. The water and vinegar parts are all polar components. The oil parts are all non-polar components,” explains Professor Wang. “The solvents we used are not exactly the same as water and oil, but they have a similar polarity.”

Analysis revealed that the non-polar fraction effectively inhibited the production of harmful chemicals. The scientists also found that a compound in the polar fraction called feruloylputrescine significantly inhibited the enzyme involved in TMA production.

“This is a novel discovery that highlights a previously unrecognized health potential of feruloylputrescine in reducing the risk of cancer. Cardiovascular disease” said Wang.

This finding is especially significant considering that the United States produces 5 million tons of orange peels annually, primarily for juice production. Typically, half of these peels are used as cattle feed and the rest is discarded.

However, the FDA considers natural orange peel extract to be safe for human consumption, opening the door to its potential reuse.

“These findings suggest that orange peels, which are often discarded as waste in the citrus industry, could be repurposed into valuable health-enhancing compounds, such as ingredients in dietary supplements and foods,” Wang explained.

“Our study paves the way for the development of functional foods enriched with these bioactive compounds, providing a new therapeutic strategy for heart health,” she concluded.

About orange peel

Orange peel is the brightly colored outer skin of an orange that does more than just protect the juicy citrus fruit inside: it also contains the essential oils that give orange its vibrant scent, and is often used in cooking, cleaning products and aromatherapy.

Orange peel has a bitter taste, but is edible and is rich in dietary fiber, vitamins and antioxidants that may provide a variety of health benefits, including boosting your immunity and reducing the risk of certain diseases.

It is also used in traditional medicine and can be used in a variety of forms, including peels, marmalades, as a flavor enhancer, etc. Additionally, its natural oil extracts are often used in skin care products due to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Vitamin C and Heart Health

Vitamin C It is a powerful antioxidant, Heart HealthThis mainly occurs through its involvement in various biological functions.

Blood Vessels and Arteries

Vitamin C helps produce collagen, which is essential for maintaining vascular integrity, which is important for preventing and managing conditions such as atherosclerosis, where plaque buildup causes arteries to harden.

Studies have shown that vitamin C can help reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness, lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and improve endothelial function – the ability of blood vessels to dilate properly – all of which collectively help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Oxidative stress

Additionally, the antioxidant properties of vitamin C help fight oxidative stress, which is associated with many chronic diseases, including heart disease. By neutralizing free radicals, vitamin C helps protect the heart and blood vessels from damage.

Do supplements work?

However, while a diet rich in vitamin C has many health benefits, whether vitamin C supplements are effective in preventing cardiovascular disease is controversial: some studies have suggested a benefit, while others have not shown a significant reduction. Heart disease risk Along with replenishment.

Therefore, for overall heart health, it is generally recommended to get vitamin C from natural sources such as fruits and vegetables rather than supplements.

This study Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

