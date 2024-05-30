Health
An Unexpected Weapon Against Heart Disease • Earth.com
orange Bark may hold the key to improving cardiovascular health, according to a new research-led study. University of Florida.
Heart disease, a leading cause of death, has been linked to gut bacteria that produce trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) when digesting certain nutrients.
Backed by a $500,000 USDA grant, a team led by Yu Wang, associate professor of food science and human nutrition, investigated the potential of orange peel extracts to reduce the production of TMAO. The researchers tested both the polar and non-polar parts of the extract.
“Think of a salad dressing. The water and vinegar parts are all polar components. The oil parts are all non-polar components,” explains Professor Wang. “The solvents we used are not exactly the same as water and oil, but they have a similar polarity.”
Analysis revealed that the non-polar fraction effectively inhibited the production of harmful chemicals. The scientists also found that a compound in the polar fraction called feruloylputrescine significantly inhibited the enzyme involved in TMA production.
“This is a novel discovery that highlights a previously unrecognized health potential of feruloylputrescine in reducing the risk of cancer. Cardiovascular disease” said Wang.
This finding is especially significant considering that the United States produces 5 million tons of orange peels annually, primarily for juice production. Typically, half of these peels are used as cattle feed and the rest is discarded.
However, the FDA considers natural orange peel extract to be safe for human consumption, opening the door to its potential reuse.
“These findings suggest that orange peels, which are often discarded as waste in the citrus industry, could be repurposed into valuable health-enhancing compounds, such as ingredients in dietary supplements and foods,” Wang explained.
“Our study paves the way for the development of functional foods enriched with these bioactive compounds, providing a new therapeutic strategy for heart health,” she concluded.
About orange peel
Orange peel is the brightly colored outer skin of an orange that does more than just protect the juicy citrus fruit inside: it also contains the essential oils that give orange its vibrant scent, and is often used in cooking, cleaning products and aromatherapy.
Orange peel has a bitter taste, but is edible and is rich in dietary fiber, vitamins and antioxidants that may provide a variety of health benefits, including boosting your immunity and reducing the risk of certain diseases.
It is also used in traditional medicine and can be used in a variety of forms, including peels, marmalades, as a flavor enhancer, etc. Additionally, its natural oil extracts are often used in skin care products due to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
Vitamin C and Heart Health
Vitamin C It is a powerful antioxidant, Heart HealthThis mainly occurs through its involvement in various biological functions.
Blood Vessels and Arteries
Vitamin C helps produce collagen, which is essential for maintaining vascular integrity, which is important for preventing and managing conditions such as atherosclerosis, where plaque buildup causes arteries to harden.
Studies have shown that vitamin C can help reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness, lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and improve endothelial function – the ability of blood vessels to dilate properly – all of which collectively help reduce the risk of heart disease.
Oxidative stress
Additionally, the antioxidant properties of vitamin C help fight oxidative stress, which is associated with many chronic diseases, including heart disease. By neutralizing free radicals, vitamin C helps protect the heart and blood vessels from damage.
Do supplements work?
However, while a diet rich in vitamin C has many health benefits, whether vitamin C supplements are effective in preventing cardiovascular disease is controversial: some studies have suggested a benefit, while others have not shown a significant reduction. Heart disease risk Along with replenishment.
Therefore, for overall heart health, it is generally recommended to get vitamin C from natural sources such as fruits and vegetables rather than supplements.
This study Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
—–
Did you read it and like it? Subscribe to our newsletter We bring you compelling articles, exclusive content and the latest updates.
Please take a look Earth Snapfree app Eric Ralls And Earth.com.
—–
|
Sources
2/ https://www.earth.com/news/orange-peels-an-unexpected-weapon-against-heart-disease/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cantwell introduces bipartisan AI bill, “AI Education Act of 2024”
- An Unexpected Weapon Against Heart Disease • Earth.com
- Trump imagines a world in which Mother Teresa paid a porn star to silence her over an alleged affair
- Will Rishi Sunak's bold gamble pay off? First position
- Bride and groom spark outrage over VERY strict dress code on wedding invitation: “aggressive”
- How to Build a Successful Digital Marketing Strategy in 2024 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The show goes on: Hostfest takes place under the direction of the board of directors | News, Sports, Jobs
- Summary of South Africa hockey
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's decline
- Hundreds of Georgian NGOs vow to oppose foreign influence law | tidings
- Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual arrested after trying to flee US for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn
- Local vintage fashion retailer and cafe to host vintage market downtown | News