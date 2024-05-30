Sick traveler may have infected thousands with measles in California





Health officials say a traveler infected with measles may have flown from Munich to Los Angeles and then to the Yosemite area, potentially exposing thousands of people to the highly contagious disease along the way.

The infected passenger, described as a non-resident, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a Lufthansa flight at approximately 3:00 p.m. on May 19. LH452After a five-hour layover, they continued on their journey. Fresno Yosemite International Airport A SkyWest Airlines flight around 8 p.m. SKW5591.

“Measles can spread through the air or direct contact before a person knows they have it and can cause severe illness,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health official. “Measles is highly contagious in people who are not immune to it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the chance of infection is very low for people who have previously received the measles vaccine.

Officials say the infection can cause serious complications in young children and vulnerable adults.

A person infected with measles remains contagious for about four days before symptoms appear. A rash appears Until 4 days later.

Officials are advising anyone who was at either airport on May 19 to check for possible exposure. Health officials say that if a person still has no symptoms 21 days after exposure, they are no longer at risk of infection by June 9.

So far, no cases have been identified linked to sick travelers.

Nationwide, 142 measles cases Cases have been reported in 21 jurisdictions this year, more than double the number reported in all of last year, with about half requiring hospitalization.

More than 90% of these cases are linked to international travel, which occurs when unvaccinated Americans travel to a country where measles is prevalent, contract the virus there, and Infection in unvaccinated people After returning to America.

The United States was declared measles-free in 2000. However, as vaccination rates around the world have declined, there have been several outbreaks of measles in the past decade, the last of which was in the Bay Area in 1999. Santa Clara County in 2018seven people were infected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/thousands-possibly-exposed-measles-sick-traveler-19485000.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos