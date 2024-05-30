Health
Overview of Multiple Sclerosis Management
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that affects the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and the nerves in the eyes. For reference, let's take a look at some of the symptoms and basic treatment strategies of this disease.
What are the symptoms of MS?
Nerve cells have a protective coating called myelin. Without myelin, the brain and spinal cord could not communicate with nerves in other parts of the body. MS causes inflammation in parts of the brain and spinal cord, damaging the myelin and nerves in small, patches. These damaged areas are called lesions.
Symptoms vary from person to person. MS can cause problems with strength, vision, balance, mood and thinking. It can also cause fatigue, pain, muscle spasms, numbness and tingling.
MS tends to get worse over time, but it usually progresses slowly. It's hard to predict how MS will affect people because each experience is unique. For some people, MS doesn't change their lives much, but others may lose their ability to walk or perform everyday tasks as the disease worsens.
process
There is no cure for MS, but there are strategies to help manage symptoms.
Pharmaceuticals
Many different types of medications are used to treat MS.
Disease-modifying drugs (DMDs)
Damage to the nervous system can occur early in the disease, even when symptoms are still mild. Early treatment of DMD may help prevent or slow some of this damage.
DMD also has the following features:
- Prevents attacks (recurrences).
- Reduces new lesions in the brain and spinal cord.
- Reduce or slow the progression of MS.
DMDs include:
- It is given as an injection (infusion) into a vein once a month, several times a year, or yearly.
- Take as a tablet 1 to 2 times daily.
- Inject 1 to 3 times a week.
Talk to your doctor about which DMD is right for you. Consider the following with your doctor:
- Type of MS.
- Concerns about risks and side effects.
- How effective is the medicine?
- The cost of medicine.
- I would like to know how I would like to take my medication (injection, tablet, infusion).
- If seizures or new lesions occur MRI.
- Whether you plan to get During pregnancymay be pregnant, may impregnate someone, or are breastfeeding.
You may also want to look into medications used to treat attacks and speed recovery, as well as medications used to treat ongoing symptoms, to help with conditions such as: depressionnerve pain, fatigue, bladder problems, etc.
Other therapies to treat MS
Treatment Because MS can cause problems with muscle control, strength, vision and balance, treatments are used to improve specific skills that have been lost or damaged by MS. Thinking may also be affected. As symptoms change, your treatment needs may change too.
There are many treatments that can help people with MS function better. These include:
Physical therapy
The therapy uses a full range of exercises to help patients remain as independent as possible. Therapists can help patients find the exercises that work best for them. Exercise and physical activity are beneficial for all people with MS, even when the disease is worsening.
In this exercise, you will:
- Stretches and strengthens muscles.
- Get your heart and lungs working harder.
- Helps improve balance and motor skills.
You will also learn ways to cool down between exercise sessions, as heat can make symptoms worse.
Occupational therapy
In this therapy, you will learn how to be as independent as possible. You may learn to use devices and aids to help with daily activities such as eating, dressing, bathing and other activities.
Occupational therapy also helps patients learn to conserve energy and use a cane, walker, or wheelchair safely.
Speech therapy
MS can affect the nerves that help you speak and swallow. Treatment can help you:
- Reduce long pauses and slurred speech.
- It reduces the nasal sound that occurs when facial muscles are too relaxed.
- Improve your speaking patterns and how you pronounce words.
- Learn more Communication methodsUse a phone, alphabet cards, etc.
- Learn what foods and eating habits can help if you have trouble swallowing.
Cognitive retraining
“Cognition” refers to the brain's ability to remember, solve problems, and make decisions. MS can make these things harder. With therapy, your brain can often be retrained to find different ways to do these tasks. For example, you may learn to rely on other ways to remember and organize, such as using a computer, cell phone, notebook, or filing system.
Complementary and alternative medicines for treating MS
Many complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) treatments have been suggested for people with MS. Although research has not shown that all of the suggested CAM treatments are effective or safe for people with MS, some treatments may help relieve certain symptoms. For example, some forms of marijuana may help with muscle stiffness (spasticity), pain.
In addition to standard medical care, people with MS can benefit from safe CAM treatments such as acupuncture, massage therapy, mindfulness, and yoga.
It's important to talk to you Care Team We develop the best treatments and drug combinations to address your unique symptoms.
To learn more about our multiple sclerosis doctors at Parkview, ParkviewIf you or a family member has MS, you will need a doctor's referral to be evaluated by Parkview Neuroscience. Talk to your doctor about whether a visit to Parkview Neuroscience is right for you.
Copyrighted material adapted with permission from Healthwise, Incorporated.
Sources
