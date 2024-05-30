Health
New research suggests a link between tattoos and lymphoma, but experts say more research is needed.
CNN
—
A Swedish study found that tattoos It is a type of cancer called malignant lymphoma. Ultimately, further research on this topic is needed. Cancer experts say the possible link has been overstated.
The researchers: Lund Universitythey said they wanted to do research. Little known Although tattoos remain popular, questions remain about their long-term health effects. In the United States alone, nearly one-third of people have at least one tattoo, and by 2023 Pew Research Center Found in the survey.
of Research and Publication The study, published in the latest edition of the journal eClinicalMedicine, involved nearly 12,000 people in Sweden. The researchers used population registries to identify all those diagnosed with lymphoma between 2007 and 2017 (around 3,000 people) and matched them with a cancer-free group of the same age and sex.
Malignant lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, the part of the body that fights germs and disease. Known risk factors include Weakened immune system Caused by a disease such as AIDS, an immune disorder, or an infection Epstein Barr, Age and family history increase the risk of lymphoma. Exposure to secondhand smoke and chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides may also increase the risk of lymphoma.
In 2021, the study authors sent questionnaires to the people they identified, asking about certain lifestyle factors that may increase the risk of this type of cancer, and whether they have any tattoos.
The researchers found that people with at least one tattoo had a 21% higher risk of lymphoma, even after accounting for factors known to affect cancer risk, such as smoking and age. The study authors emphasized that further research is needed to substantiate their conclusions.
To their surprise, the researchers found no evidence that the risk increased with the number of tattoos.
“We still don't know why this is the case. We can only speculate that tattoos, regardless of their size, cause low-level inflammation in the body, which may lead to cancer,” said co-author Associate Professor Christer Nielsen. Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine Lund University, in news release. “So the situation is more complicated than we initially thought.”
The study wasn't conducted to determine whether there is a link, if any, between cancer and tattoos, but experts are skeptical.
That conclusion is “grossly overstated,” said Dr. Timothy Rebeck, an epidemiologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study.
“If I had written the paper and I was the editor, I would have concluded that there was no evidence of a strong association,” he said.
The data is solid, he said, but the main Risk factor Tattoos do not show lymphoma.
“I think the message here is we really haven't learned much about whether tattoos are associated with cancer. If I had to draw a conclusion, I would say the data suggests there is no association,” Rebeck said. 2023 Survey Studies looking at the link between tattoos and lymphoma or blood cancers also found no increased risk.
The estimate of 21% additional risk came from a model in the new study, but it was not statistically significant, he said.
“This is a rare, rare, and rare disease,” said Dr. Katherine Dieffenbach, director of the Clinical Lymphoma Program at NYU Langone Health Perlmutter Cancer Center. There are a few things about this study that are puzzling.
“What I don't understand is the lack of correlation with the size of the tattoo. It just doesn't make sense to me that there's an immune response or a toxic response and having a large tattoo doesn't affect that association at all,” she said. “This study raises a lot of questions.”
Dieffenbach said she has never been asked about the link between tattoos and cancer, but she has seen news reports about the new research.
“I think people are very nervous about early-stage research that needs to be validated,” she said.
The study authors speculate that if tattoos do increase the risk of lymphoma, one of the reasons could be a problem with the ink itself. Considered a carcinogenThese include metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Previous research Ink Sometimes small particles travel through the body. Unable to move It can build up in the lymph nodes and cause health problems.
Another study It turns out tattoo ink can subtly change the parts of blood cells that communicate with other cells, but it's unclear whether that has any impact on health.
Infectious diseases rare According to the study, after getting a tattoo, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will Draft Guidance Authorities have urged tattoo ink manufacturers and their distributors to help people recognize when their ink may be contaminated, after reports of contaminated tattoo ink led some companies to recall the ink. FDA Authorities record and investigate complaints about the tattoo industry, but do not regulate tattoos or the ink used in them, as tattooing is considered a cosmetic procedure.
Nielsen said she plans to study whether tattoos are linked to other types of cancer and inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, lupus, high blood pressure and heart disease.
Rebeck points out that these types of studies can be difficult for the general public to interpret. Cancer Fact FinderThe CDC's Cancer Center is dedicated to helping people understand what does and doesn't cause cancer, and while some people ask about tattoos, studies haven't shown a link, he said.
“We really don't know, but there's no hard evidence that getting a tattoo causes cancer,” Rebeck said.
