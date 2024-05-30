Research shows children are starting to menstruate earlier. What impact does this have on their health?





CNN

—



Younger generations are starting menstruation earlier and the time it takes for their periods to become regular is changing, which could lead to health problems later in life, a new study finds.

“Among people born between 1950 and 2005, we found that younger generations are experiencing earlier menarche and are taking longer for their periods to become regular,” Dr. Ji-Fan Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the study's lead author, said in an email.

of The study published Wednesday The study, published in JAMA Network Open, looked at data from more than 70,000 participants who completed questionnaires as part of the Apple Women's Health Study, a longitudinal study of menstrual cycles using data from the Apple Health mobile app.

The results have limitations because the data was collected digitally and relied on people self-reporting their memory of early menstruation, Wang said. Other studies The trend of Menarche Over time, start at a younger age.

In the latest study, researchers compared trends in age at menarche and how long it took for menstrual periods to become regular across age groups, Wang said, and found that the trends were even more pronounced among racial and ethnic minority groups and those with lower socioeconomic status.

“This is important because early menarche and irregular periods can be indicators of physical and mental problems later in life,” Wang said. “These trends may contribute to poorer health outcomes and growing health disparities in the United States.”

Menstruation is like a vital sign, said Dr. Eve Feinberg, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, who was not involved in the study.

“It's important to keep your body in tune,” Feinberg says. “If your cycle is irregular, it's usually a sign that something else is going on.”

Scientists and medical professionals already know that having an earlier period, or a cycle taking longer to regulate, can have negative health effects, including cardiovascular disease and cancer, Wang said.

Feinberg said the longer a woman's menstrual cycle is irregular, the longer she may be exposed to an imbalance of two important hormones, estrogen and progesterone.

Estrogen signals to encourage growth, and progesterone signals to stop growth, she added. To prevent diseases like uterine cancer, we need both signals to start and stop growth.

Theoretically, long-term exposure to estrogen without a balance with progesterone could lead to an increase in endometrial cancer and infertility down the line, she said.

And early periods themselves can pose problems, Feinberg added.

For children who hit puberty at age eight, there's often a disconnect between their mental and physical ages, she says.

The next question is, why are menstrual patterns changing?

Early menstruation can lead to a higher BMI. BMIWang said he had such an experience during his childhood.

“This suggests that childhood obesity, which is on the rise in the United States, may be affecting people's earlier start of menstruation,” Wang added.

Feinberg said the cause could also be other environmental factors, such as nutrition or the prevalence of microplastics, adding that more research was needed.

Further research could help doctors better advise patients about menstruation and recognize its impact on their health, said one of the study's lead researchers, Dr. Shruti Mahalingaiah, an assistant professor of environmental, reproductive and women's health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Feinberg said that if a child starts their period early or has irregular periods for a long period of time, their doctor should run an examination to make sure there isn't an underlying problem.

“Using birth control at a younger age, to get earlier exposure to progesterone, can give you a little more control over your cycle and potentially provide some protection,” she says, “but I think the key is really understanding what's causing it and getting to the root cause.”