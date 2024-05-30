Health
Research shows children are starting to menstruate earlier. What impact does this have on their health?
CNN
—
Younger generations are starting menstruation earlier and the time it takes for their periods to become regular is changing, which could lead to health problems later in life, a new study finds.
“Among people born between 1950 and 2005, we found that younger generations are experiencing earlier menarche and are taking longer for their periods to become regular,” Dr. Ji-Fan Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the study's lead author, said in an email.
of The study published Wednesday The study, published in JAMA Network Open, looked at data from more than 70,000 participants who completed questionnaires as part of the Apple Women's Health Study, a longitudinal study of menstrual cycles using data from the Apple Health mobile app.
The results have limitations because the data was collected digitally and relied on people self-reporting their memory of early menstruation, Wang said. Other studies The trend of Menarche Over time, start at a younger age.
In the latest study, researchers compared trends in age at menarche and how long it took for menstrual periods to become regular across age groups, Wang said, and found that the trends were even more pronounced among racial and ethnic minority groups and those with lower socioeconomic status.
“This is important because early menarche and irregular periods can be indicators of physical and mental problems later in life,” Wang said. “These trends may contribute to poorer health outcomes and growing health disparities in the United States.”
Menstruation is like a vital sign, said Dr. Eve Feinberg, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, who was not involved in the study.
“It's important to keep your body in tune,” Feinberg says. “If your cycle is irregular, it's usually a sign that something else is going on.”
Scientists and medical professionals already know that having an earlier period, or a cycle taking longer to regulate, can have negative health effects, including cardiovascular disease and cancer, Wang said.
Feinberg said the longer a woman's menstrual cycle is irregular, the longer she may be exposed to an imbalance of two important hormones, estrogen and progesterone.
Estrogen signals to encourage growth, and progesterone signals to stop growth, she added. To prevent diseases like uterine cancer, we need both signals to start and stop growth.
Theoretically, long-term exposure to estrogen without a balance with progesterone could lead to an increase in endometrial cancer and infertility down the line, she said.
And early periods themselves can pose problems, Feinberg added.
For children who hit puberty at age eight, there's often a disconnect between their mental and physical ages, she says.
The next question is, why are menstrual patterns changing?
Early menstruation can lead to a higher BMI. BMIWang said he had such an experience during his childhood.
“This suggests that childhood obesity, which is on the rise in the United States, may be affecting people's earlier start of menstruation,” Wang added.
Feinberg said the cause could also be other environmental factors, such as nutrition or the prevalence of microplastics, adding that more research was needed.
Further research could help doctors better advise patients about menstruation and recognize its impact on their health, said one of the study's lead researchers, Dr. Shruti Mahalingaiah, an assistant professor of environmental, reproductive and women's health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Feinberg said that if a child starts their period early or has irregular periods for a long period of time, their doctor should run an examination to make sure there isn't an underlying problem.
“Using birth control at a younger age, to get earlier exposure to progesterone, can give you a little more control over your cycle and potentially provide some protection,” she says, “but I think the key is really understanding what's causing it and getting to the root cause.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/30/health/menstruation-early-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Icelandic volcano erupts for the fifth time in 5 months
- Research shows children are starting to menstruate earlier. What impact does this have on their health?
- 'No former PM has used such vile and base language': Manmohan Singh slams PM Modi for 'hate speeches' – India News
- General election live: Angela Rayner backs Diane Abbott as Faiza Shaheen calls on lawyers for Labor dispute
- President Jokowi reviews RSUD health services dr. Sobirine
- Sweden and Austria allow the United States to each purchase a dozen UH-60M Black Hawks
- Why USC should be willing to end its longstanding rivalry with Notre Dame
- Jake Oettinger's dropped stick denied Oilers goal in breathtaking fashion
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella concerned about Apple testing ChatGPT integration Siri in iOS 18: Report
- Israel has denied the deadly Rafah strike on the displacement camp BBC News
- Court acquits Imran Khan in two cases linked to May 9 riots
- The tense ticking of jury deliberations in Trump's first criminal trial