Moderna shares rise after reports it's close to raising funds for bird flu vaccine





By Eleanor Reyes Drug companies expect data soon from early-stage trials of bird flu vaccine Moderna shares rose 2.4% in premarket trading on Thursday after reports that the U.S. government was close to a deal to fund late-stage testing of the company's mRNA avian flu vaccine. According to the Financial Times, funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, could total tens of millions of dollars, and it has also committed to purchasing the vaccine if trials are successful. “Moderna confirms it is in discussions with the U.S. government regarding the development of its pandemic influenza candidate, mRNA-1018,” the company said in a statement to MarketWatch. Dosing has been completed in early-stage trials of the vaccine, and data is expected shortly, Moderna said. “The company remains committed to using its mRNA platform to address public health concerns,” the company said. The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. A spokesperson for the department's Office of Strategic Preparedness and Response told MarketWatch over the weekend that the department is considering adding an mRNA platform for influenza vaccines, which could be integrated into the pre-pandemic National Influenza Vaccine Stockpiling Program. The agency's vaccine stockpile program already contains antigens that are a good match for the currently circulating H5N1 avian flu strain, an agency spokesman said last week. Beginning this month, the agency began filling and finishing about 4.8 million doses of vaccine for use against current bird flu strains, he said. The effort to ramp up vaccine research and production comes after new cases of bird flu were reported in the United States and Australia last week. Moderna said in a statement that the H5 vaccine it is testing covers the same family of viruses as the variant circulating in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said over the weekend that the risk to humans from avian flu in the United States remains low, but that the agency is “preparing for the possibility of increased human health risk.” The currently circulating H5N1 virus does not spread easily from person to person, but it “can mutate to infect humans easily and spread efficiently from person to person, potentially causing a pandemic,” it said. Moderna shares (MRNA) have risen 48.7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 SPX has added 10.4%. – Eleanor Rice This content was produced by MarketWatch, an operation of Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal. (End) Dow Jones Newswires 05-30-24 0910ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

