Girls are starting their periods earlier. Why is this important?





According to a new study: Released on WednesdayThe study found that girls' menstrual cycles are coming earlier than in previous decades, and that this trend is more pronounced among girls from ethnic minority and low-income backgrounds. The findings of this study suggest that girls around the world Puberty begins early Researchers say this change has a negative impact on health in later life, but they don't yet fully explain it. Several studies have consistently shown that age-related decline is due to: Racial minority groupsfrom a girl Lower socio-economic classes and, High BMI. “In pediatric care, there's a tendency to simply assume that black girls are starting puberty earlier, but what's actually happening, how is it happening, and what are the health outcomes that come with it?,” said Dr. Juliana Deardorff, director of the Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health Program at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the study but reviewed the findings. “We need to be thinking about this, rather than just normalizing these disparities.”

background The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other medical organizations consider the onset of menstruation (known as menarche) to be Signs of Overall Health,Alongside Other measures Regularity of the cycle, blood pressure, body temperature, heart rate, etc. Researchers have found that early menarche and persistent cycle irregularity conditions In the second half of life, Diabetes Cardiovascular disease, and chest and Endometrial cancer. According to ACOG, girls typically start menstruating for the first time when they are between 12 and 13 years old, and it can take up to three years for their menstrual cycle to become regular. research The new study relies on data from more than 71,000 women who use iPhones and agreed to share their health information through an app. The women were born between 1950 and 2005 and belonged to a range of ethnicities, including black, Hispanic, Asian and white. Participants also reported whether they were of low, middle or high socioeconomic status. Overall, the median age of menarche hasn't fallen as dramatically, remaining around 12 years old, but the proportion of women who start menarche before age 11 has increased significantly over time, the study found. Nearly 16 percent of women born between 2000 and 2005 were between 9 and 11 years old when they started menstruating, compared with just over 8 percent of women born between 1950 and 1969. The study also found that more women are experiencing irregular periods for three or more years after menarche.

The trend toward earlier menarche was more pronounced among black, Hispanic, and Asian women than among white women and women of lower socioeconomic status, and an estimated 46 percent of this decline could be explained by BMI. “One of the striking things about this study is that up until now, everyone has thought that these changes in menstrual cycles were due to increased body fat and BMI,” said Dr. Deardorff, but the study highlights the fact that “these trends are still occurring among people who are at a healthy weight and even among people who may be underweight,” meaning other factors may be at play. Some studies have Exposure to pollutants and Certain chemicals Although the evidence is inconclusive, early menarche may disrupt the functioning of the endocrine system and menstrual cycle, and researchers have linked it to external stressors such as structural racism. abuse Dr. Deardorff was young and financially unstable. Several the study How these types of stressors affect adolescence. “There's no debate anymore that stress gets under the skin and affects a variety of processes,” she said. weathering, The link between chronic, long-term exposure to stress and accelerated ageing is becoming more accepted, and Dr Deardorff added that puberty and the age of menarche should be seen as “kind of bellwethers” for the type of stress children may be facing.

limit The study was based on self-reported data, based on participants' recollections of their first period and how long it took for their periods to become regular afterwards. Age at menarche is a more salient milestone that women are likely to recall later in life, but “the time to regular bowel movements after the onset of menarche is very difficult to report retrospectively,” Dr. Deardorff said. The study only consisted of women who used iPhones, said study co-author Shruti Mahalingaiah, PhD, an assistant professor of environmental, reproductive and women's health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. That means the study excludes a large portion of the U.S. population, especially those with lower socioeconomic status, who may not use smartphones. And it's unclear whether these U.S. trends can be generalized to other populations around the world, she said. summary Dr. Deardorff said race, socioeconomic status and BMI alone cannot fully explain the differences in menarche timing. These three factors cannot be separated because other factors, such as where people live, exposure to chemicals, availability of nutritious food and access to health care, may also play a role. So “it's very difficult to disentangle their cumulative or interactive effects.” Future studies should follow girls through different stages of their lives to better understand how different factors during adolescence affect their health in adulthood, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/well/live/girls-period-menstrual-cycle-study.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos