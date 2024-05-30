Study identifies statin that may block pathway to some cancers — Harvard Gazette

Statins, a commonly used cholesterol-lowering drug, may block a pathway that leads from chronic inflammation to the development of cancer, according to a new study led by Harvard-affiliated researchers. Massachusetts Comprehensive Cancer Center. The team's experiments suggest that environmental toxins, such as those caused by exposure to allergens or chemical irritants, can set off a chain reaction that stimulates inflammation in the skin and pancreas that, if chronic, can lead to cancer. The results suggest that the use of statins, which inhibit this pathway, may have a preventative effect. of Investigation result This article was published in Nature Communications. In mice, pitavastatin suppressed environmentally induced inflammation in the skin and pancreas and prevented the development of inflammation-associated pancreatic cancer. “Chronic inflammation is a major cause of cancer worldwide,” said Dr.Bob and Rita Davis Family MGH Research Fellow 2023-2028. “We investigated the mechanisms by which environmental toxins trigger chronic inflammation in the skin and pancreas that predisposes to cancer, and further investigated safe and effective therapeutics to block this pathway in order to reduce the chronic inflammation and cancer aftermath,” Demery said. The study was based on cell lines, animal models, human tissue samples and epidemiological data. The research group's cell-based experiments demonstrated that environmental toxins (such as exposure to allergens and chemical irritants) activate two related signaling pathways, called the TLR3/4 pathway and the TBK1-IRF3 pathway. This activation leads to the production of the interleukin-33 (IL-33) protein, which stimulates inflammation in the skin and pancreas and can lead to the development of cancer. By screening a library of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs, the researchers found that the statin pitavastatin effectively suppressed IL-33 expression by blocking activation of the TBK1-IRF3 signaling pathway. In mice, pitavastatin suppressed environmentally induced inflammation in the skin and pancreas and prevented the development of inflammation-associated pancreatic cancer. In human pancreatic tissue samples, IL-33 was overexpressed in samples from patients with chronic pancreatitis (inflammation) and pancreatic cancer compared to normal pancreatic tissue, and in an analysis of electronic health record data from over 200 million people in North America and Europe, the use of pitavastatin was associated with a significantly reduced risk of chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. The findings indicate that inhibition of IL-33 production by pitavastatin may be a safe and effective preventive strategy to suppress chronic inflammation and the subsequent development of certain cancers. “Next, we aim to further explore the impact of statins in preventing the development of cancer in chronic inflammation of the liver and digestive tract, and to identify other novel therapeutic approaches to suppress chronic inflammation that predisposes to cancer,” Demery said. This research was supported by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the LEO Foundation, the Sidney Kimmel Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

