Canadian task force says breast cancer screening at age 40 not routinely recommended

Canada's new screening guidelines suggest that while mammograms should be available starting at age 40, women under 50 who are at average risk should not be routinely offered mammograms.

of Canadian Preventive Health Task Force The American Cancer Society (ACS) is an organization established by the federal government to develop clinical practice guidelines in areas such as cancer to guide family physicians and their patients. Members include family physicians, nurses, oncologists and patient partners.

“The task force does not recommend routine screening for women under 50 who are at average risk,” a spokesperson said in an email to CBC News on Thursday. “However, the task force believes that breast cancer screening is a personal choice and that any woman who wants to be screened should be able to receive it.”

The task force said people aged 40 and older (average risk age) should be able to have a mammogram every two to three years if they understand the benefits and harms of early screening and want it. The task force noted the risks of unnecessary testing and other harms, including anxiety.

The goal of screening is to find diseases, such as breast cancer, before they cause problems that women notice. In contrast, diagnostic tests are done when symptoms, such as a lump, appear.

Earlier this month, Canadian Cancer Society There are calls for routine breast cancer screening to begin at age 40, and some are moving in that direction.

when University of Ottawa researchers After comparing statistics from states that screened women in their 40s for breast cancer with data from states that followed the task force's guidelines, the study concluded that early screening significantly improved survival rates.

Women aged 40 to 49 According to the Canadian Cancer Society, Yukon, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island have self-referred breast cancer screening programs. In Ontario, Start covering mammography screening This fall, for women in their 40s.

The Northwest Territories and Alberta recently lowered the start age for their programs from 50 to 45, and Saskatchewan has announced it will gradually lower its program start age to 40 starting in 2025, according to the association.

New Brunswick We are also working on early screening through self-referral.

Questions emerge about dense breasts

Breast cancer is a major health issue in Canada. 1 in 8 Canadian women diagnosed in their lifetime.

Dense Breasts Canada, an organization that advocates for better screening and awareness of optimal breast cancer screening, said it was disappointed with the task force's recommendations.

The breasts are made up of normal breast tissue, which consists of fat, glandular and fibrous tissue. Appears white on mammogramsThe same goes for normal breast tissue: If a woman's breasts have a large percentage of normal dense tissue, it can be harder to find cancer on a mammogram, says Dr. Paula Gordon, a breast radiologist and clinical professor of radiology at the University of British Columbia.

WATCH | The Role of AI in Mammography: Study suggests AI could help detect breast cancer A new study finds that artificial intelligence shows great promise for detecting breast cancer, but researchers acknowledge that it also has limitations: The technology can produce false positives — too many cases of mammograms being flagged as abnormal when in fact there is no cancer.

Other risk factors for breast cancer include age, family history and genetic mutations, according to oncologists.

“We are deeply concerned that these guidelines will cause Canadians to continue to suffer unnecessarily from advanced stage breast cancer,” Gordon said in a release from Dense Breast Canada on Thursday.

The doctors said: Black womenEspecially in women of West and Central African descent, More aggressive Known as triple-negative breast cancer, this type of breast cancer develops at a younger age than white women.

The Ontario College of Radiologists on Thursday called for the task force to be disbanded, calling it an outdated body stuck on old concepts.

Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday he had asked for an independent task force to expedite its external investigation.

The task force's recommendations do not apply to people who are not at average risk, such as those with a strong family history.

Dr. Kate Miller, a task force member and Ontario family physician, said she recognized the recommendation is unfair to some people, but said the evidence needed to create guidelines specific to race or dense breasts isn't yet available.

“I think we're hoping that testing works better than it actually does,” Miller said in an interview. “We want to believe that it will save a lot of lives. It will save some lives, but it may not be many.”

The recommendation will be open for comment for at least six weeks.