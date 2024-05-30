Health
Canadian task force says breast cancer screening at age 40 not routinely recommended
Canada's new screening guidelines suggest that while mammograms should be available starting at age 40, women under 50 who are at average risk should not be routinely offered mammograms.
of Canadian Preventive Health Task Force The American Cancer Society (ACS) is an organization established by the federal government to develop clinical practice guidelines in areas such as cancer to guide family physicians and their patients. Members include family physicians, nurses, oncologists and patient partners.
“The task force does not recommend routine screening for women under 50 who are at average risk,” a spokesperson said in an email to CBC News on Thursday. “However, the task force believes that breast cancer screening is a personal choice and that any woman who wants to be screened should be able to receive it.”
The task force said people aged 40 and older (average risk age) should be able to have a mammogram every two to three years if they understand the benefits and harms of early screening and want it. The task force noted the risks of unnecessary testing and other harms, including anxiety.
The goal of screening is to find diseases, such as breast cancer, before they cause problems that women notice. In contrast, diagnostic tests are done when symptoms, such as a lump, appear.
Earlier this month, Canadian Cancer Society There are calls for routine breast cancer screening to begin at age 40, and some are moving in that direction.
when University of Ottawa researchers After comparing statistics from states that screened women in their 40s for breast cancer with data from states that followed the task force's guidelines, the study concluded that early screening significantly improved survival rates.
Women aged 40 to 49 According to the Canadian Cancer Society, Yukon, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island have self-referred breast cancer screening programs. In Ontario, Start covering mammography screening This fall, for women in their 40s.
The Northwest Territories and Alberta recently lowered the start age for their programs from 50 to 45, and Saskatchewan has announced it will gradually lower its program start age to 40 starting in 2025, according to the association.
New Brunswick We are also working on early screening through self-referral.
Questions emerge about dense breasts
Breast cancer is a major health issue in Canada. 1 in 8 Canadian women diagnosed in their lifetime.
Dense Breasts Canada, an organization that advocates for better screening and awareness of optimal breast cancer screening, said it was disappointed with the task force's recommendations.
The breasts are made up of normal breast tissue, which consists of fat, glandular and fibrous tissue. Appears white on mammogramsThe same goes for normal breast tissue: If a woman's breasts have a large percentage of normal dense tissue, it can be harder to find cancer on a mammogram, says Dr. Paula Gordon, a breast radiologist and clinical professor of radiology at the University of British Columbia.
Other risk factors for breast cancer include age, family history and genetic mutations, according to oncologists.
“We are deeply concerned that these guidelines will cause Canadians to continue to suffer unnecessarily from advanced stage breast cancer,” Gordon said in a release from Dense Breast Canada on Thursday.
The doctors said: Black womenEspecially in women of West and Central African descent, More aggressive Known as triple-negative breast cancer, this type of breast cancer develops at a younger age than white women.
The Ontario College of Radiologists on Thursday called for the task force to be disbanded, calling it an outdated body stuck on old concepts.
Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday he had asked for an independent task force to expedite its external investigation.
The task force's recommendations do not apply to people who are not at average risk, such as those with a strong family history.
Dr. Kate Miller, a task force member and Ontario family physician, said she recognized the recommendation is unfair to some people, but said the evidence needed to create guidelines specific to race or dense breasts isn't yet available.
“I think we're hoping that testing works better than it actually does,” Miller said in an interview. “We want to believe that it will save a lot of lives. It will save some lives, but it may not be many.”
The recommendation will be open for comment for at least six weeks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/breast-cancer-screening-1.7219152
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Canadian task force says breast cancer screening at age 40 not routinely recommended
- Trump's silent trial: jury resumes deliberations
- Main events of May 30: PM Modi on meditation break, India-France talks on fighter jet deal, heatwave alert, etc.
- UK reforms will impose immigration tax on companies
- Pressure Biden to let Ukraine hit Russia with US weapons
- West Hollywood steps up security efforts for Pride
- BBC announces new audio deal with the International Cricket Council
- Stocks drift as bond market pressure eases after colder economic data – WWLP
- Google chooses Selangor for new data centre location
- Promoting legal literacy for women survivors in earthquake zones in Türkiye
- Pakistan Imran Khan | Elections
- Is the left-wing purge the key to an election victory for Starmer? – Channel 4 News