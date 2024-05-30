Second Michigan farm worker reported with bird flu, third in US





(CBS Detroit) — A second case of H5 influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in another Michigan farmworker, making it the second case in the state and the third in the nation. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the new case was reported in a farm worker who worked closely with cows who tested positive for avian influenza. The incident was announced on May 22nd.. Officials say the risk to the general public remains low and that the farm worker who tested positive has been given antiviral medication and is now recovering from respiratory symptoms including a cough, eye irritation and a watery discharge. The farm worker did not have a fever. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Household contacts of the infected farm worker have not shown any symptoms, and no other workers on the same farm have reported any avian influenza symptoms. “Michigan led the way in rapid public health response and has been following this situation closely since influenza A(H5N1) was detected in Michigan's poultry and dairy herds,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Farmworkers who have had contact with infected animals are being asked to report even mild symptoms and are being tested for the virus. Michigan's first case developed eye symptoms after coming into direct contact with infected milk. This case developed respiratory symptoms after direct contact with infected cows.” Health officials say in both Michigan cases, neither farmworker was wearing full protective gear. “The proper use of personal protective equipment is the best means of protecting farmworkers,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Tim Boling. “MDARD is currently providing assistance to dairy farms in need of additional protective equipment. MDARD has taken and will continue to take bold action to support farms impacted by this disease.” of First case of bird flu infection in humans The virus was detected in a Texas farm worker who had contact with infected dairy cows. Avian influenza was first detected in Michigan in a herd of dairy cows that arrived in Michigan from Texas, and has since been found in Clinton, Gratiot and Ionia counties. Earlier this month, Michigan egg producer Harbuck's Poultry Ranch About 400 employees were laid offThe company said the virus has affected chicken flocks at several farms in Ionia County. Guidelines issued for Michigan dairy farms The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued guidelines for producers to help curb the spread of avian influenza. Under an order that went into effect May 8, Michigan dairy and poultry farms must: Appoint a biosecurity officer

Specifying separation lines that indicate the boundaries of safety zones and restricting access points

Establish cleaning and disinfection practices and procedures at both vehicle and personal access points, including for deliveries of feed and other supplies, and training employees.

A logbook will be established and maintained to maintain a record of all vehicles and individuals who exit their vehicles and pass through the access points, making it available for inspection upon request by MDARD.

