Health
With emergence of FLiRt variants, Long COVID is disproportionately impacting Black and Hispanic communities
Four years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Black and Hispanic communities continue to bear a disproportionate burden of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Boston University School of Public Health Study Massachusetts COVID-19 death rates have been consistently higher among Hispanic and Black residents compared to white residents across all adult age groups.
Now, new COVID-19 variant “FLiRt”.
“We know that variants are spreading overseas,” he said. Massachusetts Association of Community Health Centers upon Boston Public Radio“Like other variants, there's a good chance this one will come here. Variants are spreading all over the world.”
COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Remains low in state But it is gradually increasing Viruses detectable in wastewater The outbreak began in eastern Massachusetts in late April.
As new variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge and the virus becomes endemic, Curry emphasizes People of color suffering from long COVID They often struggle to get the right treatment. The continuing lack of a comprehensive understanding of the virus among medical researchers exacerbates this issue for communities of color.
Curry said people battling long COVID-19 “can't go back to normal life.”
“when [long COVID] “Even though it exists, our providers are generally not prepared to acknowledge it,” he said.
Most patients in Massachusetts' long-term COVID clinics and recovery centers are white. That's according to data collected by Linda Sprague Martinez, a professor and health equity researcher at Boston University.
“People don't believe Black and brown people, people in general, but especially Black and brown people who have had longer-lasting COVID-19 infections,” Curry said, “so they're left to deal with these conditions and symptoms without a diagnosis.”
Curry said: Boston COVID Recovery Cohort As part of the NIH RECOVER study on Long COVID, as a ray of hope for the future.
Curry also wants future health care workers to learn how to serve diverse patients: “You need diversity in your school. Make it a priority. If you don't have diversity, your professors and the people who write the curriculum, you're not going to improve the quality of your patients.” [diverse] There are problems,” he said.
“[Health providers] “We need to know how to treat people of all races, colors, creeds and backgrounds. And we're not preparing the next generation of health care workers to do that yet.”
|
Sources
https://www.wgbh.org/news/local/2024-05-30/long-covid-disproportionately-impacts-black-and-hispanic-communities-as-flirt-variant-looms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
