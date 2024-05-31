Health
Manitoba should offer breast cancer screening starting at age 40, says woman diagnosed at 42
A Winnipeg woman who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer nearly two years ago is lobbying the province to lower the breast cancer screening age from 50 to 40 in an effort to save lives.
Shannon Coates was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022, at age 42, seven years after she first asked for and was denied annual breast screening.
Six months into chemotherapy, Coates told CBC Information Radio She has a history of breast cancer in her family and it's unfortunate that in Manitoba, people between the ages of 40 and 49 can't get themselves screened for breast cancer.
“I was angry. I was frustrated. I was angry at the Manitoba health-care system. My application had been rejected,” Coates said in an interview with host Marcy Markusa on Thursday.
“I think it would be reckless for women's health not to take this issue more seriously.”
Breast cancer is a major health issue in Canada. 1 in 8 Canadian women diagnosed in their lifetime.
In Manitoba, regular testing Recommended for women ages 50 to 74a doctor's referral is not needed for screening. Routine mammogram screening is not recommended for women under age 50 or over age 74.
But that's not the case everywhere in Canada.
Women aged 40-49 can self-administer the breast cancer screening program. British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Yukon.
New Brunswick is Starting next month, we plan to support self-introductions to that age group. Ontario says it will do so in the fall..
both Northwest Territories and Alberta Saskatchewan recently lowered the program start age from 50 to 45. Lowering the program start age to 40It is scheduled to be introduced gradually from 2025.
In a 2022 study, researchers from the University of Ottawa compared provincial statistics on breast cancer screening among women in their 40s with data from provinces that followed the task force's guidelines. They concluded that early screening significantly improved survival..
Earlier this month, The Canadian Cancer Society has urged all provinces Lower the testing age.
But new Canadian screening guidelines say that while mammograms should be available starting at age 40, they shouldn't be routinely offered to all women under 50.
of Canadian Preventive Health Task Force A panel of medical experts set up by the Public Health Agency of Canada to help guide the development of guidelines for health care providers “does not recommend routine testing for women under 50 years of age who are at average risk,” a spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.
“However, the Task Force believes that breast cancer screening is a personal choice and that any woman who wants to be screened should be able to get screened.”
Still, Coates is hopeful for change.
She was training to run her eighth Manitoba Marathon in 2022 when she noticed she had an inverted nipple, which to her seemed abnormal.
When mammograms and ultrasounds are positive for malignant tumors Triple-negative breast cancerShe began chemotherapy.
Coates endured 16 rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments and underwent a double mastectomy in February last year.
He said his first round of chemotherapy was debilitating.
“I could no longer walk and my quality of life declined. My hair was falling out. [it] “My scalp burned every time. It was really awful. I wouldn't wish chemotherapy on anyone,” she said.
She also estimated that around 17 medical professionals helped her during her breast cancer treatment, which she said represents a huge strain on the health care system compared with preventative measures such as regular screenings.
Manitoba Progressive Conservative health-care critic Kathleen Cook accused the NDP government of “hiding behind” the task force guidelines.
“Is the prime minister really going to tackle this issue alone in Canada and deny young women access to breast cancer screening, or is he going to do the right thing for the women of Manitoba today?” Cook said during a question-and-answer session on Thursday.
Asagwara Uzoma, Minister of Health, Manitoba said Wednesday The state is considering reforms, but first it needs to secure technicians and other medical professionals who can expand testing.
“Yes, we understand there is a capacity issue,” Coates said, “but women's health, early testing, early detection can also help these women.”
