Use the latest research and expert advice to get your blood pressure under control in months

Despite these worrying statistics, the researchers also highlighted the fact that Irish people are among the least likely to be diagnosed with hypertension and to have it controlled with medication. Hypertension has been dubbed a “silent killer” as it has few to no symptoms and develops insidiously, and often strikes “without warning”, meaning many people are unaware of their risk until it is too late.

“Many people don't realise that high blood pressure is a risk factor for other diseases such as stroke, heart attack and vascular dementia,” says Dr Angie Brown, consultant cardiologist and medical director at the Irish Heart Foundation. “High blood pressure can have really devastating effects, so it's really important to get your blood pressure checked.”

Every time your heart beats, blood is pumped through your arteries throughout your body. The arteries contract and relax as they press against the sides of your blood vessel walls. Blood needs some pressure to flow smoothly and effectively, delivering energy and oxygen to where it's needed. But elevated blood pressure puts strain on your arteries and heart, increasing your risk of health problems.

Lack of exercise, poor diet, stress and other unhealthy lifestyle habits remain major issues. But the good news is that although many people with high blood pressure require medication, many can lower their blood pressure naturally within a few months.

Here's what you need to do to make a change:

Vary your exercise

Exercise is essential as it helps lower systolic blood pressure, but what type of exercise is best? British Journal of Sports Medicine, Dr Jamie O'Driscoll, a cardiovascular physiology researcher at Canterbury Christ Church University, ranked types of exercise according to their ability to lower blood pressure.He says that while “all physical activity is good for cardiovascular health,” some forms have particularly positive effects on blood pressure, reduce inflammation and help improve heart function. Boosts cardiovascular health.

At the top are isometric movements, where you hold your muscles tense and hold them still for a period of time. Examples include plank holds, low squats, and wall sits. “When you release the isometric hold, your blood vessels re-open and blood flow increases dramatically,” says O'Driscoll. “No other form of exercise will produce the same effect.”

Running came in second, and he said running is important in preventing cardiovascular disease because it “improves blood pressure and also improves the body's ability to use oxygen.”

A team of cardiologists who followed runners in their first marathon also found that running was beneficial. Journal of the American College of Cardiology Indicated Regular running has been linked not only to lower blood pressure, but also to reducing your “vascular age,” or the health of your arteries, by four years..

At the bottom of O'Driscoll's blood pressure list was HIIT training – short bursts of all-out effort that leave you out of breath and sweating profusely. “HIIT reduced blood pressure the least, but it still had some effect,” O'Driscoll says. “All exercise is good.”

Check your blood pressure at home

According to the Irish Heart Foundation, it's a good idea to check your blood pressure at home with a homemade monitor. Blood pressure goes up and down so a one-off high reading isn't anything to worry about, but the IHF recommends seeing a doctor if it stays high for 2-3 weeks. Blood pressure goes up and down so don't get too hung up on checking it at home multiple times a day or week. However, women on HRT and people with a family history of heart disease or any other health issues should get checked more regularly.

Brown says it's best to have your blood pressure checked by a medical professional at least once every five years if you're over 30. If your blood pressure is on the borderline high, you should have a doctor or nurse check it more often. The test only takes three minutes.

“Many pharmacies now also offer blood pressure testing, so check with your local pharmacy,” Brown says. As part of a campaign called “Before Damage is Done,” IHF has partnered with Medicare LifeSense to offer blood pressure testing at participating local pharmacies until the end of June.

What to watch out for

Your blood pressure measurement consists of two numbers. The top number is your systolic pressure, the highest pressure you reach during a heartbeat. The bottom number is your diastolic pressure, the lowest pressure you reach between heartbeats. Normal blood pressure ranges from 90/60mmHg to 120/80mmHg. Blood pressure goes up and down all the time, so a one-time high reading is usually nothing to worry about, but if your readings remain high for two to three weeks, you should see a doctor.

For people aged 80 or over, the target blood pressure is 150/90 mmHg or less (145/85 mmHg or less if measured at home), adjusted to take into account arteriosclerosis caused by aging.

If you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure or are taking medication for high blood pressure, limiting your salt intake is an important part of managing your high blood pressure.

Further reduce salt intake

The message remains the same, with Irish health authorities recommending no more than 6g (about one teaspoon) per day, and the IHF recommending that people with high blood pressure keep their intake to less than 5g per day.

“If you've already been diagnosed with high blood pressure or are taking medication for high blood pressure, limiting your salt intake is an important part of managing your high blood pressure,” Brown says. “You should also try to maintain a healthy weight, increase your physical activity, and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.”

Excessive salt intake can interfere with the effectiveness of blood pressure medications and even make them less effective.

Eat more bananas, lentils, potatoes, and avocados

Research has shown that eating potassium-rich foods like bananas, avocados, potatoes, dates, leafy vegetables, and lentils can help lower blood pressure. “Potassium helps control blood pressure,” says nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert, author of the book Potassium and Health. The science of nutrition. “It does this by helping the body remove salt from the bloodstream.”

In a recent study, scientists analyzed data from 20,995 participants with high blood pressure and stroke. Over a five-year period, half of the participants were given regular table salt, while the other half were asked to use a product that replaced some of the sodium with potassium. The results are published in the journal Neurology. High blood pressure showed that Potassium-rich salt has a strong blood pressure lowering effect.The researchers suggest that up to 80% of the effect on blood pressure is due to an increase in potassium rather than a decrease in salt.

“There are widespread issues with high sodium intake and low potassium intake, both of which are linked to increased risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and premature death,” said Dr. Polly Huang, senior data analyst on the paper. “Using salt substitutes that replace some of the sodium chloride with potassium chloride addresses both issues simultaneously.”

Aim for 7 hours of sleep

Lack of sleep doesn't just make you feel tired and irritable — it can also raise your blood pressure over time. The relationship between sleep patterns and high blood pressureResearchers presenting at the American College of Cardiology's annual scientific meeting in March looked at more than 1 million people from different countries with no history of high blood pressure. They found that sleeping less than seven hours a night was associated with a 7% increase in blood pressure, but for those who slept five hours or less, the risk rose to 11%. They didn't look at why sleep-deprived people are more likely to develop high blood pressure, but they suggested that lifestyle and stress likely play a big role.

Do wall sits for 8 minutes

Of all the isometric exercises, wall sits are the most effective for blood pressure, says O'Driscoll, because they engage some of the largest muscles in your body: your hamstrings, quads, and glutes. If you find the exercise too tough (and who doesn't?), he suggests starting with a scaled-down version. “Don't feel like you have to start with your knees bent at 90 degrees,” O'Driscoll says. “It's better to do two minutes at a wider angle than to do a shorter session.”

His research has shown that simply exercising for eight minutes per session – four sets of two-minute isometric exercises with two minutes of rest in between – three times a week can have a powerful effect on preventing high blood pressure.

Studies have shown that stretching reduces blood vessel stiffness, decreasing resistance to blood flow.

Stretch or do 30 minutes of yoga

Research has shown that stretching reduces the stiffness of blood vessels, decreasing resistance to blood flow. Resistance to blood flow increases blood pressure. Regular flexibility training can help reduce high blood pressureIn one study, Journal of Physical Activity and HealthResearchers at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada asked people with mild hypertension to either go for a brisk walk every day, five days a week, or to stretch the large muscles of the body, such as the quadriceps and hamstrings, for 30 minutes a day. The control group made no changes to their routine. After eight weeks, the stretching group saw the biggest drop in blood pressure.