So how good is matcha actually for us?





In another discovery, L-Theanine and Caffeine Combination It may increase focus and efficiency more than using either compound alone. As for antioxidants, “We don't often think about brain inflammation, but it can certainly cause inflammation in that area, and it's called neuroinflammation,” says Michaela. “Symptoms include brain fog, headachedecreased concentration, MalaiseCharacteristics Matcha helps prevent cell damage It is caused by free radicals.” Add matcha to your anti-stress arsenal Google searches for the hormone cortisol have been gaining momentum in the first half of 2024 as people try to find effective solutions to chronic stress. stress. Having a hot drink may not seem like an obvious solution, but not only can it provide a moment of calm during a busy day, but the amino acid L-theanine in matcha boosts dopamine and serotonin levels in your body – simply put, you'll feel more relaxed. “L-theanine helps you feel calm and focused without the jittery effects of the caffeine in coffee,” says Liya, while Michaela believes inflammation and stress are intrinsically linked and encourages you to think holistically when drinking matcha. “External stress, such as work, activates the HPA response. [the body’s main stress response system]”But internal inflammation, like injury or menstruation, can also trigger the release of cortisol, so when you think of the body as one big system, reducing inflammation can also have an impact on stress levels,” she says. Jenki Ceremonial Matcha Matcha or coffee: which is healthier? Although Michaela believes matcha is healthier than coffee, it's worth remembering that matcha also contains caffeine (although more than green tea; coffee contains around 100-140 mg of caffeine per cup, while matcha has 70 mg), so it's best to consume matcha in moderation. the study It has been suggested that 338 mg of EGCG per day is safe for adults, which is the equivalent of 2 teaspoons of matcha or 1-2 matcha lattes. “Also remember that matcha contains caffeine, so it's important to eat food first thing in the morning, when cortisol levels are most sensitive,” says Michaela. “And because it takes everyone about eight hours at least to detox from caffeine, limit your intake to before 10am.” How to make matcha When buying matcha, look for the word “ceremonial” on the packaging, which means the highest grade of matcha is made from the young leaves at the top of the plant, which have traditionally been used in the tea ceremony. Cloudcha co-founder to create his own matcha latte Bryony Dearie Recommend Instagram Posts You can “preserve the health benefits” by placing a spoonful of matcha powder in a cup and adding a little boiling water (max. 80-85 degrees) rather than bringing it to a boil. Then, whisk to break down any lumps and “bring out the flavor; you want to create a foam,” she says. Finally, add the frothy warm milk. And voila! OMGTEA Grade AA Organic Matcha For more information, please contact Fiona Embleton, Associate Beauty Director at GLAMOUR. @fiembleton.

