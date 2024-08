Managing side effects of “class action lawsuits” is key to adherence to GLP-1 medication

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists are among the most effective weight loss tools currently available, however some patients may find the common adverse events associated with these treatments too burdensome. “The most common side effect of these incretin-based drugs is gastrointestinal upset,” explains Robert Kushner, MD, MSc. “This is kind of a class action lawsuit of the side effects of all these drugs.” read more: Use of semaglutide increases risk of optic neuropathy Kushner is a professor of medicine and medical education at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. He Drug Topics in advance of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology conference on CVD prevention, taking place August 2-4 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Specific adverse events include nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and potentially vomiting and heartburn. The good news, however, is that these adverse events can be mitigated with careful management. Kushner says the first step is to follow the package insert. Healthcare providers should carefully manage dose increases, which should help reduce or mitigate adverse events. Phase 3 trials have also provided insight into how to manage these side effects: In addition to advising patients to maintain a healthy diet, they are encouraged to reduce their intake of fat and fatty foods, eat small meals, and plan ahead to avoid skipping meals. These medications are administered once a week via at-home injection, giving patients flexibility in managing the timing of each dose. “Try to give your injection at a time that allows you to control your eating for the next 1-2 days,” Kushner says. Patients whose lifestyle involves going out on the weekends or eating at restaurants shouldn't administer the dose on a Friday night or Saturday morning. Those with a regular personal training or gym schedule shouldn't take the medication the day before a workout, as this can lead to dehydration. With very little preparation, Kushner said, “we've been very successful in getting patients on this drug in the first few months and then gradually increasing it.” Ready to read the rest of the conference coverage? Click here Click here for details American College of Preventive Cardiology CVD Prevention Conference.

